× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

KRA wins Sh107m tax case against KCB insurance agent

NEWS
By Fredrick Obura | June 3rd 2021

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is set to collect tax of Sh107,046,316 following a decision by the Tax Appeals Tribunal on May 28 to dismiss an appeal filed by KCB Insurance Agency Limited.  

The Taxpayer had contended that KRA’s treatment of its income earned from services provided to KCB Risk Margin Fund (RMF) as consultancy fees, which are subject to VAT, is erroneous.

The Taxpayer informed the Tribunal that KRA conveniently disregarded the fact that the Risk Margin Fund (RFM) services to KCB were provided by the Taxpayer, acting in the capacity of an insurance agent whose services were expressly exempt from VAT during the period under review.

KRA successfully defended its actions and informed the Tribunal that the taxpayer’s claim that the fee on administration of KCB Bank’s RFM is premium-based commission, which is exempted from Excise Duty is erroneous.

KEEP READING

 How weak oversight ruined 12 banks in 1990s

 Lawrence Juma’s wonder goal breaks KCB bank

 Detectives looking for German after girlfriend found dead

 MMUST vs KCB to highlight Kenya Cup return

The Tribunal reviewed the evidence as presented by both parties and held that KRA was authorised by the law to demand and charge late payment penalty and interest on VAT and Excise Duty not timeously remitted by the insurance agent.

A statement from the Kenya Revenue Authority says the taxman has collected over Sh21 billion from its Alternative Disputes Resolution (ADR) mechanism.

This is after resolving 393 ADR cases between July 2020 and March 2021 this year.

The ADR mechanism, which was implemented by KRA in 2015, has seen significant growth in the number of cases resolved and the revenue unlocked.

“This is marked by a 109 per cent growth in the number of cases and 389 per cent increase in revenue during the nine months compared to a similar period in the 2019-20 financial year,” a statement from KRA said.

The Tax Procedures Act provides that under the ADR framework, disputes should be resolved within 90 days. However, resolution can be achieved in a much shorter time span.

ADR is a mediation process in which taxpayers can opt to represent themselves without the need for an advocate or a tax representative. It is pocket-friendly as it does not require payment of any filing fees.

“Despite the current Covid-related challenges, resolution of disputes through ADR has remained unhampered as meetings are conducted virtually. This has further reduced the time within which the meetings are held,” KRA said.

The average time taken to resolve ADR cases has reduced from 89 days in the 2019-20 financial year to 42 days in the current year.

KRA said the ADR process preserves the relationship between the taxpayer and the authority.

“The mediator ensures that parties are not antagonised and maintains cordial relationships,” the statement said. “The process provides a win-win outcome for the parties and prevents further escalation. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Ligi kuu ya FKF: Matumaini ya KCB yaendelea kudidimia baada ya kurindimwa na Sofapaka

Discussion on the Finance Bill 2021 and the tax proposals | #FrontRow with Akisa Wandera (Part 3)

Discussion on the Finance Bill 2021 and the tax proposals | #FrontRow with Akisa Wandera (Part 2)

Share this story
Kitengela Four: Elijah Obuong’s body buried last month missing from grave
Kisumu Police boss said police were yet to ascertain the exact motive of the exhumation.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Anyang' Nyong’o wins accolades for newlook city
Anyang' Nyong’o wins accolades for newlook city

COUNTIES

By Harold Odhiambo and Mactilda Mbenywe

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
KenGen starts drilling works on Ethiopia’s Sh7.6b second phase contract

By Fredrick Obura | 22 hours ago

KenGen starts drilling works on Ethiopia’s Sh7.6b second phase contract
Business leaders bet on improved EAC relations

By Fredrick Obura | 22 hours ago

Business leaders bet on improved EAC relations
Thermal power generation dominates COMESA region

By Fredrick Obura | 1 day ago

Thermal power generation dominates COMESA region
Safaricom Home Fibre new users to enjoy 3k cashback

By Frankline Sunday | 3 days ago

Safaricom Home Fibre new users to enjoy 3k cashback

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC