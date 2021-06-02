× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Taxman loses Sh1.2 billion VAT bid against Tullow Oil

BUSINESS
By Macharia Kamau | June 2nd 2021

A general view shows an oil rig used in drilling at the Ngamia-1 well on Block 10BB, in the Lokichar basin, which is part of the East African Rift System, in Turkana County.[Reuters]

Kenya Revenue Authority has lost a case in which it was demanding Sh1.2 billion from Tullow Oil as value added tax (VAT) following the sale of an oil block in 2015.

The taxman sent a demand to Tullow in 2019 to pays Sh1.19 billion as VAT after the sale of part of its stake in block 12A in Kerio Valley to Delonex Energy.

KRA said following an audit that the transaction constituted a supply of taxable services at the standard rate of 16 per cent.

Its position was that oil exploration blocks are held as current assets.

 Pope changes Church law to enshrine roles for women

 Does privatising national parks make economic sense?

 Nairobi approves Sh12b budget to settle pending bills

 KRA raises alarm over taxable goods with fake stamps

Tullow objected to the tax demand, noting that farm-outs are excluded from registering for VAT as they are disposal of a capital asset and also sale of part of a business.

The firm filed an appeal at the Tax Appeals Tribunal.

Tax assessment

In April this year, the tribunal ruled in favour of the oil firm and set aside KRA’s tax assessment.

In its ruling, the tribunal noted that while there is specific legislation in respect to taxation of petroleum operations in the Income Tax Act, there is an absence of similar legislation under the VAT Act.

It also added that interest in oil blocks is a capital asset and that “the transfer of the same is a sale of business as a going concern as the acquiring party is expected to continue with the business”.

Initially, Africa Oil had been licensed to explore for oil in the Kerio Valley block by the government. With time, it transferred 65 per cent interest as well as the status of the operator to Tullow.

Africa Oil gradually exited the block through sale of its stake to other companies.

Delonex would emerge as the major company within the block after successive acquisitions including 25 per cent of Tullow’s interest of rights and obligations under the production sharing contract and 25 per cent of the operating interest under the joint ownership agreement in 2015.

Tullow later transferred an additional 10 per cent and the operator status, or day-to-day operations, to Delonex in another farm-out agreement in 2018.

Petroleum system

Preliminary exploration by Tullow in 2016 showed the block has potential to become a key oil block.

After drilling the Cheptuket-1 well, the firm said it encountered oil shows as well as the presence of an active petroleum system with significant oil generation.

Tullow Oil then termed the find as the "most significant" well result to date in Kenya outside the South Lokichar basin.

[email protected]

Why victims of SLDF attacks still struggle to move on 13 years later
Trailing the footpath to the deserted homestead over the rugged hilly terrain full of green vegetation is nauseating.
Regulator probes bank mortgages, online shops
CAK has launched a probe into whether the terms and conditions set by financial service providers on Mortgage loans are exploitive to borrowers.

Tala loans app senior manager conned out of Sh9m by boyfriend
Tala loans app senior manager conned out of Sh9m by boyfriend

NAIROBI

By Brian Okoth

.
Why victims of SLDF attacks still struggle to move on 13 years later

By Martin Ndiema | 41 minutes ago

Why victims of SLDF attacks still struggle to move on 13 years later
Regulator probes bank mortgages, online shops

By Frankline Sunday | 41 minutes ago

Regulator probes bank mortgages, online shops
Agriculture remains the cash cow for counties

By Frankline Sunday | 7 hours ago

Agriculture remains the cash cow for counties
Oil climbs toward Sh7,000 a barrel

By Bloomberg | 7 hours ago

Oil climbs toward Sh7,000 a barrel

