Sasini to sponsor KTN's talent search, Talanta Mtaani

Talanta Mtaani Consortium CEO Maurice Okoth, Sasini PLC Group Managing Director Martin Ochieng and Standard Group C.E.O Orlando Lyomu after signing partnership and launching the Sasini Talanta Mtaani season 6 at the Standard Group Headquarters along Mombasa Road in Nairobi on May 31, 2021.[David Gichuru,Standard]

The Standard Group and Sasini Group have entered into a partnership that will see the latter sponsor a talent search programme aired on KTN.

The tea and coffee producer will join in as the Season Six sponsor of KTN’s talent search show Talanta Mtaani. Sasini Group Managing Director Martin Ochieng said that the show was an opportunity to create employment and empower the youth.

“It is also our intention to see that the show drives agriculture business among the youth,” said Ochieng.

Standard Group CEO Orlando Lyomu said that the show’s continued airing on KTN meant that it has found a home at the station and speaks volumes about the good environment at the media company.

“If we are to do our businesses sustainably, it is the people who sustain us. For us, Talanta Mtaani represents a critical segment of our audiences, the youth,” explained Lyomu.

He said the programme debunks the narrative that one has to do certain specific things to be successful in life through career options that only glorify A student.

“But in a society where we have different types of people, we should not forget that for every A student, there is a very capable C or B student, and we need to highlight what those can excel at too,” said Lyomu.

Sasini MD Ochieng said the partnership to sponsor the programme will give the listed company an opportunity to reach out to the youth who are the target audience in changing their perception about farming. He said farming should not be viewed by the youth as a career for failures. He said tea alone contributes seven per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“Whoever tells you that agriculture is for failures they have not seen the numbers. You do not have to do traditional crops like tea anymore. We now have macadamia and avocadoes, so if you have an acre of land lying idle somewhere with a source of water, come talk to use,” said Ochieng’.

The entry of Sasini as sponsors of Season Six marked the end of Season Five whose winners were awarded yesterday. In an event held at Standard Group’s headquarters, finalists performed and winners were awarded as the season ended and a new one ushered in.

The tension was palpable as the contestants, diverse both in culture and ability took to the stage to share hints of the skills that carried them to the finalist’s line-up. Although visually impaired, Willys Wafula’s powerful voice knew no boundaries as he sang his heart out to an audience of CEOs, fellow Talanta Mtaani competitors, and a live rolling camera. Wafula owned the stage, where he performed his rendition of H_art The Band’s El Shaddai. Julius Mbura, also visually impaired delivered the performance with him, offering viewers a break-dance routine along with the beloved gospel track.

Their presentation, though incomparable, could only be preceded by Tudiss Gwen, a Gengetone rapper who kept the mood relaxed with socially conscious rhymes and a confident flow.

After performances, the winners were announced and gifted.

