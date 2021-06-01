× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Sasini to sponsor KTN's talent search, Talanta Mtaani

BUSINESS
By Kirsten Kanja | June 1st 2021

Talanta Mtaani Consortium CEO Maurice Okoth, Sasini PLC Group Managing Director Martin Ochieng and Standard Group C.E.O Orlando Lyomu after signing partnership and launching the Sasini Talanta Mtaani season 6 at the Standard Group Headquarters along Mombasa Road in Nairobi on  May 31, 2021.[David Gichuru,Standard]

The Standard Group and Sasini Group have entered into a partnership that will see the latter sponsor a talent search programme aired on KTN.

The tea and coffee producer will join in as the Season Six sponsor of KTN’s talent search show Talanta Mtaani. Sasini Group Managing Director Martin Ochieng said that the show was an opportunity to create employment and empower the youth.

“It is also our intention to see that the show drives agriculture business among the youth,” said Ochieng.

Standard Group CEO Orlando Lyomu said that the show’s continued airing on KTN meant that it has found a home at the station and speaks volumes about the good environment at the media company.

KEEP READING

 Tributes pour in for former KTN Sports Editor Robert Soi

 World-famous children's show back on KTN

 Radio Maisha wins People's Choice Award

 MP, journalists arrested in Embu evictions

“If we are to do our businesses sustainably, it is the people who sustain us. For us, Talanta Mtaani represents a critical segment of our audiences, the youth,” explained Lyomu.

He said the programme debunks the narrative that one has to do certain specific things to be successful in life through career options that only glorify A student.

“But in a society where we have different types of people, we should not forget that for every A student, there is a very capable C or B student, and we need to highlight what those can excel at too,” said Lyomu.

Sasini MD Ochieng said the partnership to sponsor the programme will give the listed company an opportunity to reach out to the youth who are the target audience in changing their perception about farming. He said farming should not be viewed by the youth as a career for failures. He said tea alone contributes seven per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“Whoever tells you that agriculture is for failures they have not seen the numbers. You do not have to do traditional crops like tea anymore. We now have macadamia and avocadoes, so if you have an acre of land lying idle somewhere with a source of water, come talk to use,” said Ochieng’.

The entry of Sasini as sponsors of Season Six marked the end of Season Five whose winners were awarded yesterday. In an event held at Standard Group’s headquarters, finalists performed and winners were awarded as the season ended and a new one ushered in.

The tension was palpable as the contestants, diverse both in culture and ability took to the stage to share hints of the skills that carried them to the finalist’s line-up. Although visually impaired, Willys Wafula’s powerful voice knew no boundaries as he sang his heart out to an audience of CEOs, fellow Talanta Mtaani competitors, and a live rolling camera. Wafula owned the stage, where he performed his rendition of H_art The Band’s El Shaddai. Julius Mbura, also visually impaired delivered the performance with him, offering viewers a break-dance routine along with the beloved gospel track.

Their presentation, though incomparable, could only be preceded by Tudiss Gwen, a Gengetone rapper who kept the mood relaxed with socially conscious rhymes and a confident flow.

After performances, the winners were announced and gifted.

[email protected]

 

 

RELATED VIDEOS

President Uhuru pledges to ensure that his administration creates meaningful jobs for millions

Residents in Mwarati village Tharaka Nithi decry super invasion of bedbugs

Local rugby action to resume on Saturday with 5 games set to highlight of Kenya Cup

Share this story
Stalled 56-year-old MV Uhuru finally roars back to life (photos)
MV Uhuru can transport 1180 tonnes of goods or 22 long rail wagons in four lanes
Olympics Kenya: Tokyo 2020 Olympics preparations update
Olympics Kenya on Monday held a consultative meeting with affiliate national federations to give updates on Tokyo 2020 Olympics preparations.

MOST READ

Who is killing these men: Is it gangs or killer police squads?
Who is killing these men: Is it gangs or killer police squads?

NATIONAL

By Hudson Gumbihi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
How weak oversight ruined 12 banks in 1990s

By Wainaina Wambu | 23 minutes ago

How weak oversight ruined 12 banks in 1990s
Safaricom entry into Ethiopia; Is collaboration the better option?

By XN Iraki | 4 hours ago

Safaricom entry into Ethiopia; Is collaboration the better option?
Fired from Equity for Sh323 'error', ended up in court over missing Sh36m at ABC bank

By Dominic Omondi | 8 hours ago

Fired from Equity for Sh323 'error', ended up in court over missing Sh36m at ABC bank
Safaricom Home Fibre new users to enjoy 3k cashback

By Frankline Sunday | 11 hours ago

Safaricom Home Fibre new users to enjoy 3k cashback

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC