KRA raises alarm over taxable goods with fake stamps
NEWS
By Fredrick Obura | May 25th 2021
The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has raised alarm over an increase in excisable products with counterfeit stamps in the market.
Kenya Association of Manufacturers lists cigarettes containing tobacco substitutes, wines and other alcoholic beverages obtained by fermentation of fruits as some of the excisable goods.
Others include mineral water, fruit juices, cosmetics and beauty products, and compounded spirits of alcoholic strengths exceeding 10 per cent.
“The public is forewarned that having excisable goods affixed with counterfeit excise stamps is an offence, consequences, if found, shall be confiscation, seizure and destruction of the goods by the commissioner,” KRA said in a statement.
KEEP READING
Parking fee defaulters, KRA wants pictures of your number plates
Politics and graft: The toxic mixture that sunk Euro Bank
Inside Treasury’s plan to net tax-dodging multinational companies
“A person who contravenes the provisions of the law shall also be upon conviction subjected to a fine not exceeding Sh5 million or imprisonment to a term not exceeding three years.”
KRA also warned that the means of conveyance used to carry such goods is liable for forfeiture as provided under section 211 of the East African Community Customs Management Act 2004.
Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!Take a survey
RELATED VIDEOS
Discussion on the Finance Bill 2021 and the tax proposals | #FrontRow with Akisa Wandera (Part 3)
Discussion on the Finance Bill 2021 and the tax proposals | #FrontRow with Akisa Wandera (Part 2)
Discussion on the Finance Bill 2021 and the tax proposals | #FrontRow with Akisa Wandera
Tension as Wajir 'two governors' claim powerKeynan said it was clear that the court order was in vain as it was already overtaken by events.
Bashir company recently won Sh2.53b tender dealsDCI detectives are now seeking to trace the money movement in Mohamed Bashir’s accounts.
MOST READ
Raila lays ground for Uhuru's June 1 visit
POLITICS
- Donald Kipkorir quits politics, says ours lacks integrity
POLITICS
- Open graves haunt homeless Makueni residents
EASTERN
- Friends now use social media to seek release of Kenyan held in Saudi Arabia
COUNTIES
By Daniel Chege
- Ignoring judge's wig, what will Justice Martha Koome’s style be?
NATIONAL
- Drama in Migori, widow evicted from land by sister-in-law
NYANZA