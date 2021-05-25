× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
KRA raises alarm over taxable goods with fake stamps

NEWS
By Fredrick Obura | May 25th 2021

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has raised alarm over an increase in excisable products with counterfeit stamps in the market.

Kenya Association of Manufacturers lists cigarettes containing tobacco substitutes, wines and other alcoholic beverages obtained by fermentation of fruits as some of the excisable goods.

Others include mineral water, fruit juices, cosmetics and beauty products, and compounded spirits of alcoholic strengths exceeding 10 per cent.

“The public is forewarned that having excisable goods affixed with counterfeit excise stamps is an offence, consequences, if found, shall be confiscation, seizure and destruction of the goods by the commissioner,” KRA said in a statement.

 Parking fee defaulters, KRA wants pictures of your number plates

 Politics and graft: The toxic mixture that sunk Euro Bank

 Inside Treasury’s plan to net tax-dodging multinational companies

 Only unsold stock qualifies for VAT refunds, says court

“A person who contravenes the provisions of the law shall also be upon conviction subjected to a fine not exceeding Sh5 million or imprisonment to a term not exceeding three years.”

KRA also warned that the means of conveyance used to carry such goods is liable for forfeiture as provided under section 211 of the East African Community Customs Management Act 2004.

© The Standard Group PLC
