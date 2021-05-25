KRA raises alarm over taxable goods with fake stamps

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has raised alarm over an increase in excisable products with counterfeit stamps in the market.

Kenya Association of Manufacturers lists cigarettes containing tobacco substitutes, wines and other alcoholic beverages obtained by fermentation of fruits as some of the excisable goods.

Others include mineral water, fruit juices, cosmetics and beauty products, and compounded spirits of alcoholic strengths exceeding 10 per cent.

“The public is forewarned that having excisable goods affixed with counterfeit excise stamps is an offence, consequences, if found, shall be confiscation, seizure and destruction of the goods by the commissioner,” KRA said in a statement.

“A person who contravenes the provisions of the law shall also be upon conviction subjected to a fine not exceeding Sh5 million or imprisonment to a term not exceeding three years.”

KRA also warned that the means of conveyance used to carry such goods is liable for forfeiture as provided under section 211 of the East African Community Customs Management Act 2004.

