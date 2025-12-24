Planning a safari? Here is the official KWS guide for park visitors

Nairobi National Park main entrance in Nairobi. [File]

Winding up the year is not just about tallying achievements or setbacks but also a time to celebrate, make merry and create memorable moments with family.

This season, while many opt to stay home and bond with family, others prefer outdoor activities such as game drives and camping.

Here is a list of what to do and what not to do during visits to game parks, sanctuaries and game reserves according to the Kenya Wildlife Service.

While visiting the parks, visitors are advised to respect the privacy of wildlife as it is their habitat while also being aware of the animals, as some are unpredictable.

Additionally, people are discouraged from crowding around the animals or making unnecessary noises and movements during their visit.

"Keep quiet, noise disturbs the wildlife and may antagonize your fellow visitors," part of the guidelines read.

"When viewing wildlife, keep to a minimum distance of 20 meters and pull to the side of the road so as to allow others to pass," it added.

According to KWS guidelines, car hooting and feeding the animals are not allowed inside the park as they upset their diet and lead to human dependence.

Visitors with cars are encouraged to stay in their vehicles at all times except at designated points, discouraging driving off-road to avoid damaging the habitat. Drivers are to keep below the maximum speed limit as speeding is prohibited.

Burning objects during camping and leaving fire unattended are also discouraged.

Visitors are requested to respect cultural heritage and the privacy of people by asking permission before taking photos of local people or their habitat and encouraging proper dressing.

Visitors to the park are discouraged from overstaying and encouraged to vacate by 6 p.m. unless they are camping overnight. "In case of any genuine delays, please call the hotline numbers for assistance and reporting," KWS said.