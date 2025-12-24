EACC arrests two traffic officers for bribery. [File, Standard]

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Wednesday, December 24, arrested two traffic police officers attached to the Diani Traffic Base for allegedly demanding bribes from motorists along the Likoni-Lungalunga road.

In a statement, EACC said the arrests followed an investigation prompted by complaints from the public about rising extortion by the officers.

During the operation, the officers were found soliciting and demanding bribes, without conducting any vehicle checks or enforcing traffic regulations.

The suspects were taken to the EACC Lower Coast Regional Office in Mombasa for statement recording and further processing.