President Uhuru calls on Kenya Meat Commission to pay farmers within 72 hours after delivery

NEWS
By Fredrick Obura | May 24th 2021
President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) and makes an extensive tour of the depot on Landhies Road, Nairobi County. The President was accompanied by Cabinet Secretary for Defence Amb. Monica Juma and Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Robert Kibochi on May 24, 2021. [PSCU]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on the new management of the Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) to ensure livestock farmers are paid within 72 hours of animal delivery to the facility.

Speaking when he officially relaunched the Athi-River based facility the president said KMC has the potential to play a significant role in Kenya’s economy. He challenged the facility to not only focus on meeting meat demand locally but plan on exporting the surplus to Europe, Middle East and Africa.

“I don’t want to see KMC slipping back to olden days when farmers were paid after four years or not paid, maintain the payment period at 72 hours,” said Uhuru.

“As we focus on the European and Middle East markets, let us also focus on Africa where the population is growing and consumers growingly have better purchasing power,” he added also noting the new African Continental Free Trade Area offers better opportunities.

Kenya Meat Commission was transferred to the Ministry of Defence from the Ministry of Agriculture following an order by President Uhuru Kenyatta. The State-owned meat processor operated below capacity before the takeover facing challenges that included the unreliable supply of raw material and an ageing plant, which slowed down its operations.

 Political storm ahead as Uhuru seeks to assert command

 Meat plant to re-open after undergoing facelift by KDF

 Uhuru, Chief Justice Koome draw the line

 Uhuru commissions KDF operational vehicles, engineering equipment

The processor has also grappled with poor performance since the 1960s because of political interference, and loss of the European Union market due to animal diseases.

Last month, the Kenya Defence Forces called on stakeholders and livestock farmers to submit comments on the transfer of ministerial responsibilities, the comments submission window ended on May 12.

On Monday the president hailed the military for work in rehabilitating the commission saying that the force has spent half of the previous budget in KMC rehabilitation.

In June this year, the Prison department, Kenya Wildlife Service, Police force, National Youth Service are expected to be major customers of the commission after the KDF.

 

 

