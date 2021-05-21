× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

State proposes Sh6.8b for trade docket in next budget

BUSINESS
By Fredrick Obura | May 21st 2021

President Uhuru Kenyatta when he officially opened the 114km Garsen-Witu-Lamu road on his way to Lamu County to preside over the operationalization of the first berth of the new Lamu Port.[Standard]

The government has proposed to allocate Trade and Industrialisation ministry Sh6.8 billion in the 2021/2022 financial year, inline with the Big Four Agenda.

The Big Four Agenda is part of President Uhuru Kenyatta legacy projects.

According a report by the National Assembly committee on trade and industrialisation, this figure is proposed by the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani in the next budget, to be unveiled early next month.

Of this amount, Sh2.2 billion is for recurrent expenditure and Sh3.7 billion is for development expenditure.

KEEP READING

 Ukur Yatani’s Sh6.8b Ministry of Trade plan

 CoG says Treasury yet to release Sh82b

 Ruto has last laugh as Kimunya thrashed in Rurii Ward

 Koome's moment of truth in the House today

An analysis by the committee states that the key outputs for the coming financial year and medium term period will be promotion of industrial development and investments, standards and business incubation, development of Athi River textile hub and Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

The department is also expected to modernise the foundry plant at Numerical Machining Complex (NMC), a one-stop-shop centre for investment facilitation, modernisation of Rivatex machinery and cotton extension subsidy and provision of credit to MSMEs.

Others will be construction and equipping of industrial research laboratories in Nairobi and upgrading and completion of stalled infrastructural projects at KITI.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

The committee chaired by Adan Haji also oversees the state department of cooperatives, state department for trade and enterprise development, state department for cooperatives and the National Treasury.

In the next financial year and over the medium term, the state department for cooperatives will implement one programme - co-operative development and management. Key targeted outputs include registration of SACCOs, rehabilitation of Coffee Cooperatives, restructuring the Kenya Farmers Association and a Co-operative share trading platform.

The single programme in the 2021/2022 Financial Year also includes increasing coffee production, value addition technologies adopted by co-operatives, modernisation of new KCC processing plant and completion of Co-operative Management Information System (CMIS).

The submitted budget estimates is proposing to allocate the cooperative department Sh1.6 billion of which Sh1.2 billion is for recurrent expenditure and Sh374.6 million is for development expenditure.

In an analysis seen by Standard, the state department for trade and enterprise plans to implement one programme in the coming financial year under which it will enhance trade development and promotion.
The key targeted outputs include completion of negotiations for a bilateral free trade agreement between Kenya and the US as well as Kenya and UK.

The department will also focus on seizure and destruction of counterfeit goods, promotion of domestic trade and entrepreneurship through construction and completion of CIDC and operationalisation of Kenya National Multi-Commodities Exchange Limited (KOMEX) trading platform.

“The submitted estimates for the financial year 2021/22 is proposing to allocate state department for trade and enterprise Sh3.3 billion of which Sh2.1 billion is for recurrent expenditure and Sh1.2 billion is for development expenditure,” read an analysis from the committee.

The budget estimates have been prepared against a background of a recovering global economy from effects of the outbreak and rapid spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

There is still uncertainty on when Kenya and the entire world will contain the pandemic, however, there are expectations of a vaccine powered economic recovery with continued reopening of economies.

In the FY 2021/22 revenue collection including Appropriation-in-Aid (AIA) is projected to increase to Sh2 trillion (16.4 per cent of GDP) up from the estimated Sh1.8 trillion (16.6 per cent of GDP) in the FY 2020/21.

[email protected]

 

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Speaker Muturi says National Assembly will convene once a request is formally made

PWC calls for adoption of expanded budget for the Kenyan public

Aden Duale supports proposals for legal affairs committees to discuss fate of IEBC

Share this story
MPs push for Matiang’i ouster after by-elections chaos
This comes amid outrage by the political class over excessive deployment and use of force by police during the Bonchari and Juja and Rurii by election
UDA unveils new candidates for Kiambaa, Muguga
John Njuguna Wanjiku will fly the party's flag in Kiambaa, while Kamau Thumbi will face off with others in Muguga.

MOST READ

Joho sentenced to 60 days in jail or Sh250,000 fine
Joho sentenced to 60 days in jail or Sh250,000 fine

COAST

By Joackim Bwana

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Ukur Yatani’s Sh6.8b Ministry of Trade plan

By Fred Obura | 5 hours ago

Ukur Yatani’s Sh6.8b Ministry of Trade plan
New online market to boost small holder farmers in EAC

By Nanjinia Wamuswa | 8 hours ago

New online market to boost small holder farmers in EAC
Future bright for pension industry as RBA celebrates 20 years

By Nzomo Mutuku | 9 hours ago

Future bright for pension industry as RBA celebrates 20 years
Fired National Bank staff awarded Sh17 million

By Kamau Muthoni | 11 hours ago

Fired National Bank staff awarded Sh17 million

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC