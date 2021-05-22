× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Absa Bank net profit for 3 months up 24pc

BUSINESS
By Peter Theuri | May 22nd 2021
Absa Kenya Managing Director Jeremy Awori.

Absa Bank Kenya has reported a 24 per cent increase in profit after tax to Sh2.4 billion for the first quarter ending March 31, 2021, compared to a similar period last year.

The performance was mainly driven by growth in interest income, particularly in the small and medium enterprises segment as the bank continued to support businesses to recover from the impact of Covid-19.

All the lender’s business units remained profitable and resilient, registering growth on key lines with all businesses registering growth year-on-year, Absa Bank Kenya Managing Director Jeremy Awori (pictured) said in a statement yesterday.

“In confronting the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, we have been greatly inspired by the ingenuity and undying determination espoused by our fellow Kenyans to rise above the storm and keep going,” he said.

Total income grew by two per cent to Sh8.8 billion, mainly driven by the growth of interest income, which was up six per cent year-on-year on the back of increased lending. Costs dropped by 0ne percent compared to a similar period of 2020.

KEEP READING

 Covid-19: 100 patients recover, three die

 Covid-19: Missed AstraZeneca jab? Johnson & Johnson on the way

 Inside the race to find a Covid-19 treatment pill

 ‘Anxiety and stress’ as vaccine shortfall hits Africa’s inoculation drive

Net customer loans went up eight per cent to close at Sh218 billion as customer deposits also grew by a similar marginto Sh257 billion.

Peter Theuri


Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

Covid 19 Time Series

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Covid Downward Trend: Kenya records 86 new Covid-19 cases with positivity rate now at 3.1%

HEALTH WATCH: Scientists working on developing vaccine that comes in form of a pill & nasal spray

Lurking Danger: Government warns of Covid-19 spikes in the coming months of June and July

Share this story
KRA’s big task to raise Sh279b in two months
KRA collected Sh1.19 trillion by end of April against a target of Sh1.47 trillion for the 12-month fiscal period to June.
3 million children targeted in polio vaccination
The week-long vaccination will be conducted from May 22.

MOST READ

Mother of two shot dead alongside son by lover was 'a great cook'
Mother of two shot dead alongside son by lover was 'a great cook'

EASTERN

By Philip Muasya

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Action Aid says tech giants should pay more tax

By Graham Kajilwa | 16 minutes ago

Action Aid says tech giants should pay more tax
KRA’s big task to raise Sh279b in two months

By Dominic Omondi | 41 minutes ago

KRA’s big task to raise Sh279b in two months
State proposes Sh6.8b for trade docket in next budget

By Fredrick Obura | 3 hours ago

State proposes Sh6.8b for trade docket in next budget
Ukur Yatani’s Sh6.8b Ministry of Trade plan

By Fred Obura | 7 hours ago

Ukur Yatani’s Sh6.8b Ministry of Trade plan

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC