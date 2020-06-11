×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

How I successfully positioned myself as a luxury brand

By Eve Mosongo | March 17th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Ogake Mosomi, owner of Ogake Bridal [Courtesy]

Building a luxury brand needs one to identify a niche market that needs the good or service, and that’s what Ogake Mosomi, owner of Ogake Bridal, did when she launched her authentic and bespoke line of bridal gowns. Breaking out in 2011, Mosomi has been on the up and up in the regional fashion industry. Since then, she’s been refining her brand, with the promise that no two gowns ever look the same. Here is how she established and positioned her luxury brand.

Crafting my luxury brand’s identity is a lifelong journey. I started my business in 2011, but I registered it officially in 2013. By that time, I’d already done a bit of legwork and experimenting. But, in 2015, that’s when I got to the point of saying, ‘This is what my brand is going to be about. We are going to specialise in making luxury bridal gowns’. After 2015, we have continued to refine what we do. I would say that even now I’m still crafting my identity. When we started out, we were trying to get clients willing to try out our method of doing things. But with time, we’ve continued to narrow our focus. There are so many bridal designers out there, but the more I look at what we do versus what other people do, I have a different sensibility, which defines my work and my bride is not going to go to anyone else because of the focus that we put on our clothing. So this is something that we are continuing to refine.

 I create the perception of exclusivity for my clients. For us, creating exclusivity is a result of a combination of many things. There’s the appointment system. Our office also creates the feeling of warmth and comfort and the experience that you imagine you’d have in a bridal atelier.  In terms of our materials and our fabrics, we source our own, and we don’t source big quantities. We’ll never buy 100 metres of anything. At the very most, if we must, we buy 20 or 30 yards. And that means that only maybe a maximum of five or six people can have a gown made from the same material. We are constantly looking for the next big idea. What we can do differently. In essence, bridal gowns tend to be very repetitive. In terms of the designs, it’ll be a mermaid gown, a ball gown, an A-line gown... the shapes don’t change very much. But we converse with our brides and understand their story; who they are, what their event will be like, their body type. No two dresses are ever going to look the same. So it’s an exclusive experience. We don’t skimp on how much time we spend on each of our clients. That also determines what we spend on your dress. If we need to do seven fittings to get that dress perfect, we’re going to do it. If we need to do and undo, and change it, and say that we’re going to do it for you, we will. We want everybody to feel like they walked a journey. It’s not just about rushing to finish a dress; it’s about creating perfection for them.

I have organisational and operational structures in place to ensure that I deliver on my brand’s promise. I don’t compromise on the way that I run my office because I want to give my client the best. We have an appointment system - I don’t see people every day, or walk-ins. We set a time aside so that I can see my clients undisturbed. We discuss things in detail. I am a stickler for time, even with my clients; they know that we value that aspect where people respect their appointments. Two, I don’t do everything for my studio. I don’t want to be the designer, the tailor, the cutter and the marketer. I’ve structured my business in a way that everybody on my team has a different role. We are still working on this aspect as we try to formalise it because the fashion industry tends to be very unstructured. At the moment I am working with five people. I have tailors and a lady whose job is to oversee production, I also have an assistant designer and an operations manager. We have dropped the ball at times, but in my lifetime, I’d like to make my business run like a well-oiled machine. That is the most important thing to me.

Read More

I take cues from other global luxury brands. From season to season, we’ll always see a designer whose work we love. Internationally, Monique Lhuillier’s style inspires me. There’s also Jenny Packham, a British designer I worked for when I graduated. That’s where most of my inspiration came from in the first place. There is Elie Saab, my original inspiration when I was starting out, Zuhair Murad, a Lebanese designer whose attention to detail is awe-inspiring. Then there is a German designer called Peter Langner. I try to follow a lot of these designers from season to season to see what they are doing. Regionally, Nigerian designers are at the top of the food chain. Nneka Alexander’s of Brides by Nona is one of the best. Her gowns’ construction is done so beautifully; the way she understands the African body is fantastic. Locally, there’s my friend Peggy Onyango who has been in the industry for a long time. She loves cutting, so I admire her a lot for that, and I learn a lot from her as well.

I choose my location with my client in mind. We’re currently located in Nairobi’s Kilimani. Earlier, we were in Kileleshwa. We chose the area because we needed a place which was convenient for our clients. We don’t want a place where they have to travel so far to see us. We also needed a place which had the upmarket look and feel that we were going for.

I am intentional about the channels I use to market my brand. Our clientele is between 25 and 45. They tend to be online a lot and this platform has worked really well for us. We are very active on social media, and particularly on Instagram, because that’s what we have found works best for us. So most of our campaigns, if ever we do them, will be on Instagram. At the beginning, we tried Facebook. I was on Twitter for a bit. But we found that the highest conversion always came from Instagram and by word of mouth.

I am aware of the daily challenges a luxury brand brings. Our business can be labour and capital intensive. So getting the money out of it sometimes is the difficult part for us. Yes, we have a good product, we know and love what we’re doing. But how do we actually make money and make this business a legacy? For me, that’s also very important. I’m not just doing business that is going to die with me. I want it to be our legacy, which will live on beyond me - not even necessarily through my children, but through whoever it is that’s going to take over this company. I think I’m in a good place now. And I believe that I just need to dig in my heels and find out how to make money... like good money, which can help me retire.

 

Related Topics
branding luxury brand Ogake Bridal Ogake Mosomi
Share this story
Previous article
Sonko’s lawyer stages protest
Next article
Brands and bad publicity

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

4 ways to future proof your brand
4 ways to future proof your brand

LATEST STORIES

As we battle Covid-19, we shouldn’t forget about TB
As we battle Covid-19, we shouldn’t forget about TB

CHECKPOINT

How vaccines train your body to stay alive

6 days ago

How vaccines train your body to stay alive
Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue

13 days ago

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue
Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

14 days ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria
No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

16 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

THE STANDARD INSIDER

How I successfully positioned myself as a luxury brand

How I successfully positioned myself as a luxury brand

Eve Mosongo 42 minutes ago
Brands and bad publicity

Brands and bad publicity

Nancy Nzalambi 42 minutes ago
Leaders say Uhuru has no powers to remove Ruto

Leaders say Uhuru has no powers to remove Ruto

Moses Nyamori 42 minutes ago
Eric Omondi agrees to delete ‘Wife Material’ content

Eric Omondi agrees to delete ‘Wife Material’ content

Kirsten Kanja 42 minutes ago

More stories

Five ways to manage business debt

By Pauline Muindi
Five ways to manage business debt

I embraced aggressive marketing and it paid off

By Chebet Birir
I embraced aggressive marketing and it paid off

Principles of diversification

By Eve Mosongo
Principles of diversification

Ditch the formulas and be a creative entrepreneur

By XN Iraki
Ditch the formulas and be a creative entrepreneur

Brands and bad publicity

By Nancy Nzalambi
Brands and bad publicity

Is it time to reevaluate your job?

By Hustle Team
Is it time to reevaluate your job?

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.