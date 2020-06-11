×
Investors to access free information from new Kippra archive

By Awal Mohammed | March 14th 2021 at 07:00:00 GMT +0300

Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis (KIPPRA) onthe third day of the Sixth Devolution Conference at Kirinyaga University grounds, March 7, 2019. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Investors will be able to access all national and county government public policy documents online for free after the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis (Kippra) launched its repository.

The archive will include policy papers, sessional papers, development plans, economic blueprints and masterplans, county government’s policy documents and research publications.

Kippra hopes the move will cure the perennial problem that taxpayers have been contending with in accessing government policies.

The online library will also help investors in accessing and learning how different policies will affect their businesses.

Speaking during the official launch, Treasury Chief Administrative Secretary Eric Wafukho said the repository will enhance better planning for long-term government projects.

Read More

“Good policy and planning requires objective evidence to guide thought processes. This repository will give you a quick trace on the origin of the policy and our direction in future development,” said Wafukho.

The repository comes a few months after Kippra was voted the second-best thinktank in sub-Saharan Africa by the Lauder Institute of the University of Pennsylvania, behind South Africa’s African Centre for Constructive Resolution of Disputes.

The repository has all government policy documents since independence and it will be updated on regular basis.  

