×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Equity inks Sh11b loan for lending to SMEs

By Wainaina Wambu | March 11th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Equity Group MD and CEO Dr. James Mwangi [PHOTO: Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Equity Group Holdings has signed a Sh11 billion loan facility to support micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) during the coronavirus pandemic.

The deal was signed with Team Europe, Germany’s DEG, the Netherlands FMO and the UK’s CDC Group in Nairobi yesterday.

The lender has committed to loan repayment accommodation for up to 45 per cent of the customers whose cash flows and operation cycles were likely to be negatively impacted during the pandemic.

This is the fourth tranche for Equity Group, having signed a Sh5.5 billion loan facility with the International Finance Corporation in September last year and Sh11 billion from Proparco in October.

The lender signed another Sh16.5 billion loan facility last week with the European Investment Bank to fortify credit flows and liquidity to MSMEs.

Read More

This brings the total funding to Equity Group to Sh44 billion.

“We value our long-term partnership with DEG, FMO and CDC. The development banks recognise the critical role that Equity plays in promoting access to finance for MSMEs,” said Equity Group Chief Executive James Mwangi (pictured).

British High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott said the UK is committed to delivering a strong, resilient economic recovery from Covid-19 in Kenya.

Through CDC, she noted, the UK’s support to Equity Bank will help Kenyan families and businesses to manage unexpected challenges and get back on their feet as soon as possible.

DEG Management Board Chief Executive Christiane Laibach said the funding will boost local SMEs’ liquidity.

“DEG is delighted to realise further financing for Equity Bank, together with our European partners CDC and FMO. Through our cooperation, we are contributing to supplying local SMEs with credit, which is key and in demand.”

 

 

Related Topics
Equity Equity Group Holdings
Share this story
Previous article
Treasury to restructure KQ’s debts, again
Next article
Youth challenged to take part in fight against climate change

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Equity jump-starts 35 million tree project across the country
Equity jump-starts 35 million tree project across the country

LATEST STORIES

Witness says Omar attempted to separate Keroche heiress Tecra from friends
Witness says Omar attempted to separate Keroche heiress Tecra from friends

CHECKPOINT

How vaccines train your body to stay alive

7 hours ago

How vaccines train your body to stay alive
Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue

7 days ago

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue
Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

8 days ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria
No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

10 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

THE STANDARD INSIDER

What ails Raila?

What ails Raila?

Roselyne Obala and Jacob Ng’etich 59 minutes ago
Priest who fell in love with Kenya

Priest who fell in love with Kenya

Jacinta Mutura 59 minutes ago
Magufuli missing amid fears he’s hospitalised

Magufuli missing amid fears he’s hospitalised

Daniel Wesangula 59 minutes ago
Patriarch who raised 61 children dies aged 99

Patriarch who raised 61 children dies aged 99

Peterson Githaiga 59 minutes ago

More stories

Director of firm in Sh4 billion Kemsa deal can't recall bank details, signatories

By Moses Nyamori
Director of firm in Sh4 billion Kemsa deal can't recall bank details, signatories

Adidas expects strong rebound, takes Reebok hit

By Reuters
Adidas expects strong rebound, takes Reebok hit

EU renews interest in stalled trade deal

By Frankline Sunday
EU renews interest in stalled trade deal

Why trade pact might hand UK Kenya’s Sh2.4trillion marine wealth

By Domnic Omondi
Why trade pact might hand UK Kenya’s Sh2.4trillion marine wealth

County staff get Sh500m in car loans, mortgages

By Josphat Thiong'o
County staff get Sh500m in car loans, mortgages

How Toyota thrives when the chips are down

By Reuters
How Toyota thrives when the chips are down

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.