×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

European Union renews interest in stalled trade deal

By Frankline Sunday | March 10th 2021 at 10:17:00 GMT +0300

President Uhuru Kenyatta (L) and European Council president Charles Michel

The European Union (EU) is looking to revive the stalled multilateral trade talks between the 28-member economic bloc and the East African Community (EAC).

This comes in the wake of renewed investor interest in Kenya, with the United Kingdom and the US, keen to establish a trade deal to serve as a gateway to the region.

The European Council president Charles Michel on Tuesday met President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House Nairobi, where he expressed the EU’s willingness to conclude trade talks that are in progress between the two regions.

“Our goal is to strengthen the cooperation between the EU and Kenya. I have proposed this morning a strategic dialogue with Kenya on several topics on the economic agenda and the regional situation,” he said.

“The president is committed to ensuring the economic integration will increase and improve in the future and we want to ensure Kenya and the regional countries have more access to the single EU market.”

Read More

The EAC and EU finalised a draft Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) between the two regions in 2014 after more than a decade of negotiations.

However, only Kenya ratified the document by the October 2016 deadline set by the EU.

The document has remained in limbo since then. At the centre of the contention between Member States was the fact that Kenya was classified as a developing economy after rebasing its growth figures in 2014 with the rest classified as least developed nations (LDCs).

“As LDCs, the rest of the countries had no rush to ratify the document because their goods can still access the EU market duty-free under the everything but arms protocol,” explained Moses Ikiara, the head of KenInvest and former chief executive of a think-tank, Kenya Institute of Public Policy and Research Analysis.

“Tanzania is on the verge of being classified as a developing economy and this could renew the push to have the EAC/EU-EPAs revived,” he explained.

The EU’s latest drive comes in the wake of negotiations between Kenya and the UK to establish a new bilateral trade agreement.

The deal, largely borrowed from the EAC/EU-EPAs, includes provisions to allow other EAC Member States to join in at a later stage.   

“The EU is a huge market and has a lot of potential to businesses in Kenya and that is why it is important to have close cooperation and dialogue to solve the obstacles we might face. We are working on this with the Kenyan authorities,” said Michel.

Related Topics
European Union President Uhuru Kenyatta East African Community Charles Michel Economic Partnership Agreement
Share this story
Previous article
SGR cargo uptake jumps 28pc on improved efficiency, bigger trains
Next article
At least 39 die as two migrant boats sink off Tunisia

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

The twists and turns in the handshake journey three years later
The twists and turns in the handshake journey three years later

LATEST STORIES

Abel Kirui keen to ride on his late grandmother’s blessings
Abel Kirui keen to ride on his late grandmother’s blessings

CHECKPOINT

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue

6 days ago

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue
Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

7 days ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria
No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

10 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat
Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

15 days ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

No permanent enemies in politics, only interests

No permanent enemies in politics, only interests

Leonard Khafafa 11 hours ago
What if things were to fall apart and Raila walks out of handshake?

What if things were to fall apart and Raila walks out of handshake?

Brian Otieno and Duncan Khaemba 11 hours ago
Tecra 'sent lover Omar Sh1.2m within months'

Tecra 'sent lover Omar Sh1.2m within months'

Paul Ogemba 11 hours ago
Why many are visiting shrine of revered magician Gor Mahia

Why many are visiting shrine of revered magician Gor Mahia

James Omoro 11 hours ago

More stories

Adidas expects strong rebound, takes Reebok hit

By Reuters
Adidas expects strong rebound, takes Reebok hit

SGR cargo uptake jumps 28pc on improved efficiency, bigger trains

By Macharia Kamau
SGR cargo uptake jumps 28pc on improved efficiency, bigger trains

Why trade pact might hand UK Kenya’s Sh2.4trillion marine wealth

By Domnic Omondi
Why trade pact might hand UK Kenya’s Sh2.4trillion marine wealth

How Toyota thrives when the chips are down

By Reuters
How Toyota thrives when the chips are down

Relations between Kenya and EU set for an upgrade

By PSCU
Relations between Kenya and EU set for an upgrade

Pavel Oimeke quits Energy and Petroleum Authority after graft charges

By Fredrick Obura
Pavel Oimeke quits Energy and Petroleum Authority after graft charges

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.