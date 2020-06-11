×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Homeboyz Entertainment issues profit warning

By Moses Omusolo | March 9th 2021 at 17:07:28 GMT +0300

Mike Rabar CEO of Homeboyz Entertainment (PHOTO: FILE)

Newly listed entertainment provider Homeboyz Entertainment is expecting its profit for the financial year ending December 31, 2020, to be lower than expected.

The profit warning comes against the background of a challenging business environment attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Painting a picture of the difficult operating environment, Homeboyz Entertainment Chief Executive Myke Rabar said to remain competitive, the firm instituted many radical cost rationalisation measures, including instituting a hiring scheme based on active projects and innovative initiatives in the digital space to shore up revenues.

"In recognition of the foregoing, the Board of Directors would like to inform the investing public that based on the projected financial performance (as shared in Homeboyz listing statement) for the financial year ending December 31st, 2020, the net profit attributable to the shareholders of the company is expected to be lower as compared to a similar prior period, December 31st 2019,” said the firm in a statement.

Also carried in the notice dated March 8 2021 include the assurance of a turnaround pegged on several factors including the lifting of restrictions.

Read More

“Homeboyz expects its financial performance to recover as the market opens, the COVID-19 crisis is mitigated as the company implements its strategic plan to capture a wider market share in each of its existing core business lines and diversifies its revenue streams,” said Rabar.

The firm further noted, “Homeboyz has also secured contracts with the Kenya Football Federation, Kenya Rugby League, WRC Safari Rally, East Africa Motor Sports Club, The Superbike Association, E- Sports Federation of Kenya and the Magical Kenya Open.”
 

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Homeboyz Entertainment Covid-19
Share this story
Previous article
Former Sports CS Echesa released granted bail
Next article
Next to me lay the dead farm manager

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Time to end violence against women, girls
Time to end violence against women, girls

LATEST STORIES

No compensation yet for Ethiopian Airlines crash victims
No compensation yet for Ethiopian Airlines crash victims

CHECKPOINT

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue

6 days ago

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue
Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

7 days ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria
No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

9 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat
Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

14 days ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why Turkey is no longer the Sick Man of Europe

Why Turkey is no longer the Sick Man of Europe

XN Iraki 12 hours ago
Githua leaves limping Tuskys, hops onto new job

Githua leaves limping Tuskys, hops onto new job

Wainaina Wambu 12 hours ago
The cost of Covid-19 one year later

The cost of Covid-19 one year later

Dominic Omondi 12 hours ago
Raila, Ruto alliance would be invincible

Raila, Ruto alliance would be invincible

Jectone Oyoo 18 hours ago

More stories

Digital lenders back new regulations

By Wanaina Wambu
Digital lenders back new regulations

AfDB in Sh88.6m pact to strengthen agriculture

By Fredrick Obura
AfDB in Sh88.6m pact to strengthen agriculture

Learning lessons from past International women’s day celebrations

By Emma Seline Okello
Learning lessons from past International women’s day celebrations

Investors need to know innovative ways to invest

By Agencies
Investors need to know innovative ways to invest

Glovo manager Priscilla Muhiu on career and leadership

By Jacqueline Mahugu
Glovo manager Priscilla Muhiu on career and leadership

Education is key to unlocking women’s leadership potential

By Rading Biko
Education is key to unlocking women’s leadership potential

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.