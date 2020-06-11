God led me to Kemsa, firm owner tells MPs

Leon Interior and Design owner Eunice Cherono when she appeared before the Public Investments Committee (PIC) at the Parliament buildings, Nairobi on March 2, 2021. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

A director of a firm that supplied Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) with Covid-19 items worth Sh42 million told MPs that she bagged the deal through prayers.

Leon Interior and Design owner Eunice Cherono yesterday told lawmakers investigating the alleged corruption in the Covid-19 supplies that no godfather pushed for her company to win the contract.

Cherono, a practising nurse, told the Public Investment Committee chaired by Mvita MP Abdulswamad Shariff that she was assisted by a stranger at the agency when she visited to make inquiries about the supplies.

“I actually talked to the receptionist who asked me about what I wanted. I told her I wanted to supply masks. We were many, so they asked those who wanted to supply masks and we raised our hands,” said Cherono.

"I didn't know anyone there. I just relied on prayer. My situation was bad and I prayed about this. I can tell you without fear that God directed me there. I prayed and my prayer was answered," she said.

She told the committee that she was already praying to win a deal in the supply of Covid-19 vaccine that is set to land in the country today.

“When you pray, you ask God to help you; but you don't just sit down in the house and pray. Actually, it (vaccine) is on my programme. We communicate everything in prayers. I think I will consider it because it has come to my mind,” she said.

This was in response to a question by Ruaraka MP T J Kajwang' on why God had not directed her to win a deal to supply vaccines for the viral disease.

According to a document tabled before the committee, the firm was handed a commitment letter on April 30, 2020, even though its letter for the intent was written on May 6, 2020.

MP Hassan Omar (Mandera East) said it was surprising that the company won the deal even before writing to show interest in the contract.

“You wrote an intent letter on May 6 and you were given a commitment letter on April 30. How does this add up," asked Omar.