State injects Sh1.3b into Kenya’s youth economy

By Fredrick Obura | February 24th 2021 at 13:14:25 GMT +0300

Youth at Kasarani Sports Complex (Photo: Courtesy)

NAIROBI, KENYA: The Kenya Youth Employment and Opportunities Project will inject Sh1.3 billion into Kenya’s youth economy, President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Wednesday.

The money will be divided among the 750 winners in the just concluded MbelenaBiz competition.

“Of this amount, a total of Sh900 million will go to 250 young entrepreneurs as grants. Each of these young entrepreneurs will receive an award of Sh3.6 million to develop their dreams. The balance of Sh450 million will be given as grants to the other 500 winners. Each of these winners will get a total of 900,000 shillings to develop their innovations and ideas,” he said.

The president said his government is committed to youth development through the creation of an enabling environment for start-ups by young people.

The Building Bridges Initiative which is about constitutional change for instance he said will improve ease of doing business to the young people. The BBI aspect intends to provide a seven-year tax holiday for young entrepreneurs.

To underscore the importance of BBI, the president said if the new bill could have been in place, the winners would have saved billions on taxes in the seven years.

“If for instance, one of the grantees of this project decides to start a nail-making business, he or she plans to spend about Sh1.2 million buying the necessary equipment and setting up.

Market estimates suggest that the net returns to such a start-up business would be about Sh150,000 a month or Sh1.8million a year. In a normal tax scenario, the young entrepreneur would owe KRA about Sh540,000 of the Sh1.8 million profit each year. And in 7 years, they would have paid KRA approximately Sh3.7 million in taxes.

But with the proposed BBI tax holiday, such an enterprise by a young person would not only save the Sh3.7 million in seven years but will have generated a total of Sh12.6 million in the seven years.

And to bring it closer home, if the 250 young entrepreneurs were to earn an average of Sh150,000 every month from their initial grant of Sh3.6 million, they would collectively make Sh37.5 million a month in profit.

And this translates to an average of about Sh450 million per year or Sh3.15 billion in seven years.  If the taxman took his cut from these earnings, the 250 grantees we are empowering today would “forego” close to one billion shillings to tax in seven years.”

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.