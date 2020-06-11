×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Expert roots for enhanced ICT skills in Africa

By Gerard Nyele | February 22nd 2021 at 06:15:00 GMT +0300

CEO of Rwanda-based ZoraBots Africa Limited, Benjamin Karenzi during robots presentation to Ministry of Health

Exposing learners to information and communication technology (ICT) skills at all levels of education, from basic to college, is key to enhancing the culture of innovation and creativity in Africa.

“Right exposure of primary and secondary school-going children and even college students to ICT creates an ideal opportunity for the learners to develop critical thinking skills which inspires them to be innovative,” explains the CEO of Rwanda-based ZoraBots Africa Limited, Benjamin Karenzi.

ZoraBots is a pioneer African Software Company that assembles and resales robots in Africa after value addition and improving the robots whose components are imported from Europe, South Korea, and China.

“We assemble robots that offer solutions in different sectors which include health, education, security, mining among others,” explained Karenzi during an interview in Nairobi last week when the company handed over three robots to the ministry of health.

Read More

The Robots that were officially received by the Cabinet Secretary for Health Mutahi Kagwe, are custom-made by ZoraBots to enhance the surveillance and fight against Covid-19.

“ZoraBots Africa Limited is the supplier of the Smart Anti-Epidemic Robots and technical support for UNDP and Kenya’s Ministry of Health,” added Karenzi.

He said the three robots given to the ministry through the support of UNDP and installed at Kenyatta National, Mbagathi Hospital, and JKIA are fitted with mobile video surveillance and have the capacity to perform data collection, storage, analysis, and reporting. They are also able to disinfect large areas such as airports.

He said that his firm has invested in research aimed at designing robots that offer home-grown solutions unique to Africa. “We shall blend the information and skills we have learnt and gathered from different parts of the world to develop home-grown products to enable Africa to be competitive on the global stage in terms of technical skills and solutions to emerging challenges,” explained Karenzi.
 

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
ZoraBots Africa Covid-19
Share this story
Previous article
Locals: KeNHA road project rendered our homes, institutions inaccessible
Next article
IEBC: More than three million Kenyans support BBI

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Technology: Let us stop sidelining elderly people
Technology: Let us stop sidelining elderly people

LATEST STORIES

Raila team says statement on MCAs’ car grant is fake
Raila team says statement on MCAs’ car grant is fake

CHECKPOINT

Raila team says statement on MCAs’ car grant is fake

22 minutes ago

Raila team says statement on MCAs’ car grant is fake
Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

18 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

1 month ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

1 month ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Chinese ‘Hunting’ film shot in Nairobi gets rave reviews

Chinese ‘Hunting’ film shot in Nairobi gets rave reviews

Mkala Mwaghesha 12 hours ago
My baby was born addicted to heroin

My baby was born addicted to heroin

Yvonne Kawira 19 hours ago
Ruto allies claim State plans to starve his office of funds

Ruto allies claim State plans to starve his office of funds

Moses Nyamori 22 hours ago
My wife’s genes are killing our children

My wife’s genes are killing our children

Lydiah Nyawira 22 hours ago

More stories

Ex-Tanzania Central Bank governor dies

By Fredrick Obura and Reuters
Ex-Tanzania Central Bank governor dies

Boeing recommends airlines suspend use of some 777s

By Reuters
Boeing recommends airlines suspend use of some 777s

State appoints Julius Kamau Honorary Warden

By Fredrick Obura
State appoints Julius Kamau Honorary Warden

African Union to set up continent's infrastructure fund

By Reuters
African Union to set up continent's infrastructure fund

World Bank, IMF add climate change to debt-reduction talks

By Reuters
World Bank, IMF add climate change to debt-reduction talks

Centum’s subsidiary defends its 4,000 acres

By Kamau Muthoni
Centum’s subsidiary defends its 4,000 acres

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.