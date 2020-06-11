13 Airlines affected in JKIA terminal changes

All flight operations previously in T1B and T1C have been migrated to Terminal 1A and Terminal 2.

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has migrated flight operations affecting 13 Airlines at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The changes have been effected by a 12-month renovation exercise at the Airport affecting Terminals 1B and 1C.

“JKIA's TERMINAL 1B and TERMINAL 1C closed to pave way for renovation works to upgrade the airport and improve on passenger experience,” said KAA in a press statement.

The airlines affected include Lufthansa German Airlines, Qatar Airways, Ethiopian Airlines, RwandAir, Air Mozambique, Air Arabia, Turkish Airlines, Egypt Air, Air India, Uganda Airlines, British Airways, Emirates and UNHAS.

The renovation has been estimated to cost Sh963 million.

KAA has urged passengers to check their flight status with their respective airline to avert inconvenience.