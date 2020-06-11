×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Rich Kenyans run to US dollar as Shilling dips amid Corona

By Dominic Omondi | January 15th 2021 at 15:42:36 GMT +0300

The amount of money in foreign currency accounts hit a record Sh714.4 billion in November 2020, data from Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) shows.

Spooked by the second wave of Covid-19, rich Kenyans rushed for the safety of the dollar as the Shilling faltered against the greenback, depositing Sh15 billion during the month.

The flight to safety started in November as Kenya and other countries around the world started to register new cases of the viral disease, which also caused a drop in the country’s export and tourism earnings.

With the foreign currency deposits at Sh699 billion in October, this means that Kenyans deposited foreign currencies worth Sh15 billion in November alone.

Read More

Market analysts say they expect the foreign currency deposits to increase further for December as the Shilling took a hit. CBK is yet to release the data for December.

“The jump is mainly attributed to the Shilling’s weakness in the review month, which made the switch to hard currency deposits the path of least resistance,” said Churchill Ogutu, the head of research at investment company Genghis Capital.

“We’re likely to see the foreign currency deposits peaking in December with the weakness of the Shilling that was acute last month.”

In November, the Shilling exchanged at an average of 109.4 against the US dollar before it weakened further to average 110.7 in December.

Ronak Gadhia, director in charge for Sub Saharan Africa at research firm EFG Hermes, said the increasing proportion of US dollar deposits partially explains the weakness in the local currency as it shows there was increased demand for hard currency.

“The higher demand for USD could be attributable to continued uncertainty about Covid-19 as cases were starting to increase globally - perhaps investors perceived that the global economy would continue to remain weak and thus there was a flight to safety,” he said.

Foreign currency deposits surged to a high of Sh699 billion in October as money poured into the country ahead of the festive season, with Sh36 billion worth of foreign currency poured into Kenyan banks.

Earlier, a surge in foreign currency deposits was mostly associated with the government’s tax amnesty programme, with June 2018 being the month that recorded the highest foreign currency.

In that month, about Sh59.7 billion worth of foreign currencies were deposited into Kenyan banks.

A year later, foreign account deposits jumped by Sh47 billion, largely due to increased remittances as Kenyans who had stashed money abroad rushed to beat the June 30 amnesty deadline.

This was the second highest reading of the amount of money in foreign currency accounts.

Since the country recorded its first case of Covid-19 in March, the Shilling has been under pressure, with the exchange rate against the dollar weakening from 102.4 to 111.59 on December 17, 2020.

One of the factors that have put the Shilling under pressure is the increased external debt payments by the Treasury.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Dollar Kenya Shilling Covid-19
Share this story
Previous article
Roba: Al Shabaab has succeeded in stopping learning in our region
Next article
Shares seen to rebound this year on increased earnings

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Yatani: First spend what you’ve got then ask for more
Yatani: First spend what you’ve got then ask for more

LATEST STORIES

Pastor kills wife, transports body to nearby morgue
Pastor kills wife, transports body to nearby morgue

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

1 day ago

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?
Explainer: Uganda Elections: What you need to know

3 days ago

Explainer: Uganda Elections: What you need to know
Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his...

7 days ago

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his term ends?
Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

10 days ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Unbearable suffering: Buffalo broke his spinal cord

Unbearable suffering: Buffalo broke his spinal cord

Jael Musumba 2 hours ago
Cry not as lights dims on 'Bottoms Up' club in Kisumu

Cry not as lights dims on 'Bottoms Up' club in Kisumu

Harold Odhiambo 3 hours ago
Unfriendly fire: When angry cops shoot hungry cops

Unfriendly fire: When angry cops shoot hungry cops

HUDSON GUMBIHI 4 hours ago
Woman's cry for justice after losing uterus in wrong surgery

Woman's cry for justice after losing uterus in wrong surgery

Mactilda Mbenywe 5 hours ago

More stories

Airlines face more turbulence before vaccine relief

By Reuters
Airlines face more turbulence before vaccine relief

Farmers worried as government stops buying rice

By Kevine Omollo
Farmers worried as government stops buying rice

State in new attempt to set up strategic fuel reserves

By Macharia Kamau
State in new attempt to set up strategic fuel reserves

Firms collecting Covid data must seek consent, says State

By Frankline Sunday
Firms collecting Covid data must seek consent, says State

SMEs outshine big firms in paying loans

By Wainaina Wambu
SMEs outshine big firms in paying loans

Japan to support Kenya’s development programmes

By PSCU
Japan to support Kenya’s development programmes

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.