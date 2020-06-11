Sacco hands over renovated ward

Stima Sacco Society has handed over the renovated Naivasha Level V Hospital’s Female Medical Ward to the management of the hospital.

The refurbishment of the Ward began with the renovation of the male ward the previous year.

“The Nairobi-Naivasha highway is a busy road, ferrying travelers on their way to their rural homes, as well as revelers looking to take a relaxing break at the scenic resorts available in this town. As such, it is not uncommon for road accidents to occur, and injured victims often find their way to the Level V Hospital. It is my hope that this small token of social responsibility by our organisation will go a long way in enhancing the Hospital’s efforts in treating the lives of all those seeking medical treatment,” said Stima Sacco Chief Executive Officer Dr. Gamaliel Hassan.

Data from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) says that over 3,114 Kenyans perished in road accidents by November last year, marking a significant increase in road carnage. Pedestrians were leading with 1,108 deaths followed by motorcyclists at 884 deaths and passengers at 424 deaths.

Dr. Hassan said the renovation to the Naivasha Level V Hospital was a demonstration of the values underpinning Stima Sacco’s mission and the choices made each day by its staff as they engage with society.

Read More

“We focus our energy on initiatives that support our diverse workforce; enhance and protect our environment; strengthen the communities around us; and, most importantly, advance consumer health and wellness,” he said.

Speaking about the COVID-19 pandemic, which has so far reached 97,120 cases with over 1,600 deaths in Kenya; Hassan thanked all of the physicians and health care professionals for their hard work, thoughtfulness, and commitment during this challenging time.

“Among the heroes who have emerged from this crisis are the health care professionals who have risked their own health to serve their patients. The nation is indebted to you. As we move forward, we know that the pandemic continues to evolve and the health care community must continue to deliver high-quality care to all patients,” he said.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!