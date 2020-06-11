×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Business partners clash over use of restaurant’s name

By Paul Ogemba | December 24th 2020 at 15:03:37 GMT +0300

A businessman has defended the use of a restaurant’s name as a fight between four former friends over the Chez Sonia wine shop escalated.

Ernesto Gonzalez accused their former partner Salome Kiende Ibeere of lying to court to take away the restaurant’s name and disenfranchise their customers after they worked so hard to market and build it.

“Her claim for the restaurant’s name is misconceived, ill-advised and abuse of the court process. She is lying that she owns the restaurant’s trademark name when she is aware that it was derived from my partner Sonia Mansioui’s first name,” said Gonzalez.

The four traders who were once a unit before the fallout are fighting in court over the ‘Chez Sonia’ trademark name- a popular wine shop and restaurant (above) in Westlands, Nairobi. 

The back and forth started last week when Salome sued her former colleagues Sonia Mansioui, Ernesto Gonzalez and Esther Muriithi for allegedly stealing and using the trade name ‘Chez Sonia’ to run the restaurant without her consent.

According to Salome, she is the one who registered the trademark name of Chez Sonia Limited, but her friends fraudulently turned it into their own and used it to operate the restaurant after they fell out.

But Gonzalez in his response swore that he was the one who registered the ‘Chez Sonia’ name and denied Salome’s allegations that they stole it from her after she walked away from their partnership and opened another restaurant.

“Chez Sonia has become associated with the three of us and we enjoy goodwill among the general population. It should not be taken away from us through lies, misconception, ill-will and abuse of the court process,” said Gonzalez.

He added that they did not need any consent from Salome when they registered Chez Sonia and opened the restaurant, adding that Salome is only jealous of the success they have made in popularising the restaurant.

Salome in her case stated that she is the one who registered the name Chez Sonia Limited as a sole director before she met Mansioui, who also had an ambition of entering into the restaurant business after which she incorporated her as a co-director and co-founder of Chez Sonia Limited.

She said they jointly opened the restaurant in January 2019 but fell out after which Mansioui approached Ernesto Gonzalez and Esther Muriithi to continue with the business and instead of registering another name.

“It is because of the name Chez Sonia Limited that the restaurant became popular as one of the best wine joints in Nairobi. They continue using the name while aware that I am the one entitled to its exclusive use,” swore Salome.

According to Salome, she has opened another restaurant within the same area using the name of Chez Sonia Limited,  making her customers even more confused given her rivals are also using a similar name.

Related Topics
Chez Sonia Chez Sonia Limited Trademark Name
Share this story
Previous article
Leaders condemn BBI politics at Nyagarama’s burial
Next article
Improving United look to build on momentum at Leicester

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

Doctors strike is off!
Doctors strike is off!

CHECKPOINT

An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV

1 day ago

An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV
What's in the COVID-19 aid package?

3 days ago

What's in the COVID-19 aid package?
Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

8 days ago

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?
Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

13 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why by-election for city governor is a do-or-die for Uhuru

Why by-election for city governor is a do-or-die for Uhuru

Jacob Ngetich and Moses Nyamori 16 hours ago
Radio journalist in search of justice after police assault

Radio journalist in search of justice after police assault

Kamore Maina 16 hours ago
Video: Coronavirus pandemic cuts livelihoods of Maasai women artists

Video: Coronavirus pandemic cuts livelihoods of Maasai women artists

Saul Owiti 22 hours ago
Building my dream, one stone at a time

Building my dream, one stone at a time

Peter Muiruri 1 day ago

More stories

State’s recurrent spending drops over Covid-19 measures

By Awal Mohammed
State’s recurrent spending drops over Covid-19 measures

Village Market seeks Sh5.2m from NBV

By Wainaina Wambu
Village Market seeks Sh5.2m from NBV

Travellers feel pinch of hiked fares

By Josphat Thiong’o and Weldon Kipkemoi
Travellers feel pinch of hiked fares

Alarm as mega projects ruin environment and livelihoods

By Joackim Bwana
Alarm as mega projects ruin environment and livelihoods

Safaricom announces new charges

By Peter Theuri
Safaricom announces new charges

Tough start for Kenyans in 2021 as MPs vote for higher taxes

By Dominic Omondi and Moses Nyamori
Tough start for Kenyans in 2021 as MPs vote for higher taxes
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.