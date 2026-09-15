Why measuring youth opportunity in Africa's agrifood systems is essential for growing quality jobs

Africa’s greatest asset is often said to be its young people, who are entering the labour market by the millions every year.
But turning the promise of their energy, ambition, and talent into inclusive and sustainable development requires real opportunities for productive and decent work, especially in the continent’s agrifood systems.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…