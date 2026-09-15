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Why measuring youth opportunity in Africa's agrifood systems is essential for growing quality jobs

By Alice Ruhweza and Johan Swinnen | Sep. 15, 2026
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YAPI is a continental policy instrument designed to measure the quality of opportunities available to young people across Africa’s agrifood systems.[File, Standard]

Africa’s greatest asset is often said to be its young people, who are entering the labour market by the millions every year.

But turning the promise of their energy, ambition, and talent into inclusive and sustainable development requires real opportunities for productive and decent work, especially in the continent’s agrifood systems.

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Related Topics

Africa Youth Employment Agrifood Systems Youth in Agrifood Systems Performance Index (YAPI)
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