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Nairobi's Central Park reopens after major facelift

By Mate Tongola | Sep. 15, 2026
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Nairobi’s iconic Central Park has reopened to the public after a major rehabilitation that has transformed its green spaces, walkways and recreational facilities.

The park, which had remained behind closed gates for an extended period, was shut to facilitate extensive works aimed at modernising its facilities, improving safety and restoring it to a standard befitting the capital city.

Its reopening had been delayed by outstanding works, questions surrounding project completion and payments, as well as the formal handover of the facility to Nairobi City County.

The return of Central Park marks another milestone in Governor Sakaja Johnson’s efforts to revive and reclaim public spaces across the city.

It follows the reopening of Uhuru Park, with the county government saying Central Park will provide Nairobi residents with a space to relax, walk, socialise, take photographs and enjoy nature in the heart of the Central Business District.

“Central Park belongs to the people of Nairobi. For too long, Nairobians were unable to enjoy this important green space, and today we are restoring it to its rightful owners—the people,” Sakaja said.

He said the county government was committed to ensuring that public spaces remained accessible, safe, clean and properly maintained.

“We are bringing Nairobi’s public spaces back to life. Uhuru Park is open, Central Park is now open, and our work does not stop here. We want a city where families can find safe and dignified spaces to relax, walk, play and enjoy the beauty of Nairobi,” he said.

Green Nairobi County Executive Committee Member Maureen Njeri described the reopening as a significant milestone in efforts to expand access to quality recreational and green spaces.

“The reopening of Central Park is a significant moment for Nairobi. We have worked to restore this space so that residents can once again enjoy its greenery, walkways and recreational facilities in a safe and welcoming environment,” Njeri said.

She said the county government would now focus on maintaining the facility and ensuring the improvements are sustained.

“Our responsibility now is to protect and maintain this park. We are calling on Nairobians to take ownership of Central Park, keep it clean and respect the facilities so that generations to come can continue to enjoy this important public space,” she said.

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