Media firm to join NSE

By Sara Okuoro | December 21st 2020 at 12:55:39 GMT +0300

Mike Rabar, CEO of Homeboyz Entertainment.

Homeboyz Entertainment PLC will today be listed on the Growth Enterprise Market Segment (GEMS) of the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) by Introduction.

"The Listing of Homeboyz Entertainment Plc will give us the unique opportunity to participate in corporate finance transactions such as mergers and acquisitions as well as allow us access cheap and patient capital through our capital markets,” said Mike Rabar, Chief Executive Officer of Homeboyz Entertainment.

The firm is the first company in the Media and Entertainment Sector to be listed on the GEMS segment of the NSE.

NSE CEO Geoffrey Odundo.

“The listing of Homeboyz Entertainment Plc is a promising development in the country. It gives credence to our commitment to support companies explore the NSE as an avenue to raise capital and offer investors an opportunity to participate in their growth and development,” said NSE Chief Executive Geoffrey Odundo.

Homeboyz Entertainment, established in 1995, as a small DJ agency catering for weddings and house parties and has today grown to be one of the biggest and most influential entertainment company in the region.

The firm deals in event design and management, production and media, and sports management.

CS Amina Mohamed.

"Homeboyz Entertainment Plc has actively supported the youth demographic access opportunities, representation as well as encourage their participation through events, sports and training," said Amina Mohamed, Sports, Culture and Heritage Cabinet Secretary.

 

