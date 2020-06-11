×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kebs rules out extension of used car age limit

By Fredrick Obura | December 14th 2020 at 14:25:21 GMT +0300

Imported cars (PHOTO: FILE)

NAIROBI, KENYA: The Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) has stepped up surveillance to bar car dealers from importing used cars above eight year limit.

In a memo to importers, returning residents, diplomatic staff, and the general public, Kebs said only right-hand drive (RHD) motor vehicles whose year of first registration of from January 1 2014 and later shall be allowed into the country effective January 1, 2021.

It warns that any vehicle registered in 2013 arriving after December 31 will be deemed not to comply with regulations and shall be rejected at the importers' expense.

“Vehicles exported to Kenya shall be expected to comply with KS1515:2000-Kenya Code of Practice for inspection of road vehicles while vehicles from countries where Kebs has an inspection agency shall be accompanied with a certificate of roadworthiness issued by the appointed agencies,” read a memo signed by Kebs MD.

Early this month, the importers of second-hand cars in Mombasa petitioned the government to extend the December 31 deadline for the entry of vehicles manufactured in 2013.

According to the eight-year age limit rule, vehicles made in 2013 will be banned from entering the country by the end of the year, since they would be more than eight years old.

Importers said the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the arrival of some units ordered in March and May, noting that the State should extend the deadline by three months to allow them to clear the backlog.

Car Importers Association (CIA) and Kenya National Chamber of Commerce (KNCCI) said a three months extension will help avert losses.

Read More

Car Importers Association (CIA) National Chairman Peter Otieno said most of the vehicles were stuck in Japan United, Kingdom, Dubai, Singapore, and China.

Shipping schedules
About 20,000 second-hand vehicles are imported into the country monthly, according to the Kenya Ports Authority statistics.

Mr Otieno said the pandemic affected the schedules of ships and freight fraternity that has caused a backlog of vehicles that are set to be imported. He did not, however, state the number of importers affected by the rule.

He said shipping lines have also increased freight charges which have made importation expensive. “We have our members who have bought vehicles in Japan and UK and many other areas like Singapore and Dubai and are not able to book them into a vessel because there are no vessels,” explained Otieno.
“We need a blanket waiver from January to March. We should be allowed to bring in the 2013 units after December,” said Otieno.
He said the importers will incur huge losses if the state fails to extend the deadline. KNCCI Chairman Mustapha Ramadhan also urged the government to give the blanket waiver to avoid unnecessary loss of business, noting that the pandemic created a huge backlog.

Related Topics
Kebs Kenya Revenue Authority
Share this story
Previous article
Eswatini's prime minister, who tested positive for COVID-19, dies
Next article
How fallen spy author John le Carre affected Kibra

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Car importers call for waiver to clear stock stuck abroad
Car importers call for waiver to clear stock stuck abroad

LATEST STORIES

One killed, three injured after gang of 50 attack residents of Kisauni
One killed, three injured after gang of 50 attack residents of Kisauni

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

3 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

4 days ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

28 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

1 month ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Women are more allergic to roaches than men

Women are more allergic to roaches than men
Gatonye Gathura 4 hours ago
My skin, my pain

My skin, my pain
Mactilda Mbenywe 5 hours ago
Inside the world of a depressed child

Inside the world of a depressed child
N. Waigwa 7 hours ago
Reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission in a vehicle

Reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission in a vehicle
Killiad Sinide 8 hours ago

More stories

Falling plane values, e-commerce rise fuels boom in converting passenger planes to freighters

By Reuters
Falling plane values, e-commerce rise fuels boom in converting passenger planes to freighters

Businessman wants Cytonn wound up

By Wainaina Wambu
Businessman wants Cytonn wound up

EABC roots for harmonised tax

By James Wanzala
EABC roots for harmonised tax

Britain to fast track some perishable goods at ports from next year

By Reuters
Britain to fast track some perishable goods at ports from next year

Kenyan poultry farmers protest over dumping from Uganda

By Standard Reporter
Kenyan poultry farmers protest over dumping from Uganda

State draws heat over new law to control solar energy

By Awal Mohammed
State draws heat over new law to control solar energy
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.