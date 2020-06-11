×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Government leads in job opportunities during pandemic

By Frankline Sunday | December 10th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

The State has emerged as a top source of new job opportunities in the months following the outbreak of Covid-19.

This is according to a new study that examined trends in labour markets in Sub-Saharan Africa, to determine the worst affected sectors. 

The study shows sales and marketing emerged the most in-demand roles in Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya, with a majority of firms advertising for mid-level management positions. 

“Sales roles in Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya are the most sought-after, with 15 per cent, four per cent and 13 per cent of job postings in each market respectively between January and August 2020,” explained the report.

“IT and telecoms were top industries with the most job postings in Ghana and Nigeria at 12 per cent and 16 per cent respectively, while the government had the most job postings in Kenya with 15 per cent.”

Read More

The report analysed data from online job application sites, including Brighter Monday.

Management and business development were the most declining job functions in Kenya with four per cent job listings, while customer service and support were the most declining job functions in Ghana and Nigeria, with two per cent and five per cent of total listings respectively.

The report comes at a time millions of working Kenyans are struggling to make ends meet with firms laying off staff and introducing pay cuts.

Last month, the World Bank reported up to two million Kenyans have been pushed into poverty by the virus. The pandemic has also provided an opportunity in other sectors.

Despite a decline in hiring by industries, reports predict a rise in demand for certain skills post-Covid as companies prepare to address the challenges brought about by the pandemic, according to ROAM Africa, an online firm.

 

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Covid-19 ROAM Africa World Bank Government jobs
Share this story
Previous article
MediaPal wins disruptive marketing award
Next article
Auctioneers take banks to court over fee tussle

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

UK warns people with serious allergies to avoid Pfizer vaccine after two adverse reactions
UK warns people with serious allergies to avoid Pfizer vaccine after two adverse reactions

LATEST STORIES

Align house designs with the new realities
Align house designs with the new realities

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

23 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

28 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

1 month ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

1 month ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Patience and grit: How I became king of graffiti

Patience and grit: How I became king of graffiti
Peter Muiruri 13 hours ago
Side hustles that turned into goldmines

Side hustles that turned into goldmines
Winnie Makena 15 hours ago
Unsuccessful job applications? What you need to do

Unsuccessful job applications? What you need to do
Hustle Team 16 hours ago
Family murder that rocked Kawaida village

Family murder that rocked Kawaida village
George Njunge 16 hours ago

More stories

Auctioneers take banks to court over fee tussle

By Kamau Muthoni
Auctioneers take banks to court over fee tussle

SG inks deal with Kenya Charity Sweepstakes

By Peter Theuri
SG inks deal with Kenya Charity Sweepstakes

MediaPal wins disruptive marketing award

By Wainaina Wambu
MediaPal wins disruptive marketing award

Digital platforms key to post Covid recovery, says CBK boss

By Brenda Kerubo
Digital platforms key to post Covid recovery, says CBK boss

Pension dues to cut civil servants’ pay

By Macharia Kamau
Pension dues to cut civil servants’ pay

Small businesses to benefit from Sh3b cheap State loans

By Dominic Omondi and Awal Mohammed
Small businesses to benefit from Sh3b cheap State loans
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.