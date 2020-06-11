×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

KenGen plans power generation from Nairobi waste

By Fredrick Obura | November 25th 2020 at 11:14:11 GMT +0300

NAIROBI, KENYA: KenGen has opened up talks with the Nairobi Metropolitan Services to explore city’s waste for power generation.

The move according to company’s Managing Director Rebecca Miano will enhance KenGen’s energy portfolio and spur manufacturing, enhance food security and nutrition, universal health coverage and affordable housing across the country.

“Our capacity addition program remains aligned to the Government’s Big 4 Agenda, the Vision 2030 development blueprint and medium-term development plans. This is critical in supporting the Government’s plan to provide universal access to electricity,” she said

She said KenGen is currently in discussion with the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) to evaluate the feasibility of installing a Municipal Waste to Energy Power Plant whose overall objective is to clean up the environment while generating power for the country’s national development.

Speaking during the company’s inaugural Energy Café, Miano said KenGen has unveiled a renewable energy project pipeline focused on supporting the Government’s economic growth agenda.

Read More

The company’s focus in the next 12 months, will be to deliver the Olkaria I Unit 6 geothermal power plant which will add 83.3MW to the national grid. “KenGen is also continuing with its geothermal exploration program in Olkaria. To date, we have drilled more than 310 wells to support our geothermal-led strategy,” she added.

Besides, Miano said, the procurement of the redevelopment of Olkaria I power plant which seeks to increase the plant’s installed capacity from the current 45MW to 50MW, and also extend its life by 25 years, was in the final stages.

Recently, KenGen shortlisted four firms for a Public Private Partnership (PPP) to implement Olkaria VI plant which is set to add 140MW to the national grid.

Other projects under different stages of implementation include the redevelopment of Gogo Power Plant in Migori County which is aimed at increasing the current installed capacity from 2MW to 10MW, raising Masinga Dam Spillway by an additional 1.5 metres to increase is storage and power generation capacity, a feasibility study to determine the potential of Wind Power in Marsabit and the utilization of natural gas to increase baseload capacity, supplement geothermal energy and reduce the cost of power associated with diesel generation.

The MD also highlighted the company’s diversification agenda, saying KenGen is focusing on non-energy generation revenue sources including drilling, consultancy, operations and maintenance services and training by leveraging on its resources, mainly equipment and technical skills.

Related Topics
KenGen Rebecca Miano Olkaria
Share this story
Previous article
Former rugby legend is dead
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

KenGen to pay Sh1.65 billion in dividends
KenGen to pay Sh1.65 billion in dividends

LATEST STORIES

Detaining patients over bills is wrong, WHO tells hospitals
Detaining patients over bills is wrong, WHO tells hospitals

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

8 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

14 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

16 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

16 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

How i made my first million

How i made my first million
Vivianne Wandera 49 minutes ago
Covid tax goodies to go as Yatani battles to pay debt

Covid tax goodies to go as Yatani battles to pay debt
Domnic Omondi 4 hours ago
How a well-executed pivot can save your business

How a well-executed pivot can save your business
Pauline Muindi 4 hours ago
Modelling scams thrive amid lack of regulation

Modelling scams thrive amid lack of regulation
Steven Muendo 11 hours ago

Read More

Counties decry huge wage bills from local government

Business News

Counties decry huge wage bills from local government

Counties decry huge wage bills from local government

Kisumu traders demand release of Sh2b dues

Business News

Kisumu traders demand release of Sh2b dues

Kisumu traders demand release of Sh2b dues

Oil prices rise on Covid-19 vaccine news

Business News

Oil prices rise on Covid-19 vaccine news

Oil prices rise on Covid-19 vaccine news

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.