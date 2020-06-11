KenGen plans power generation from Nairobi waste

NAIROBI, KENYA: KenGen has opened up talks with the Nairobi Metropolitan Services to explore city’s waste for power generation.

The move according to company’s Managing Director Rebecca Miano will enhance KenGen’s energy portfolio and spur manufacturing, enhance food security and nutrition, universal health coverage and affordable housing across the country.

“Our capacity addition program remains aligned to the Government’s Big 4 Agenda, the Vision 2030 development blueprint and medium-term development plans. This is critical in supporting the Government’s plan to provide universal access to electricity,” she said

She said KenGen is currently in discussion with the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) to evaluate the feasibility of installing a Municipal Waste to Energy Power Plant whose overall objective is to clean up the environment while generating power for the country’s national development.

Speaking during the company’s inaugural Energy Café, Miano said KenGen has unveiled a renewable energy project pipeline focused on supporting the Government’s economic growth agenda.

The company’s focus in the next 12 months, will be to deliver the Olkaria I Unit 6 geothermal power plant which will add 83.3MW to the national grid. “KenGen is also continuing with its geothermal exploration program in Olkaria. To date, we have drilled more than 310 wells to support our geothermal-led strategy,” she added.

Besides, Miano said, the procurement of the redevelopment of Olkaria I power plant which seeks to increase the plant’s installed capacity from the current 45MW to 50MW, and also extend its life by 25 years, was in the final stages.

Recently, KenGen shortlisted four firms for a Public Private Partnership (PPP) to implement Olkaria VI plant which is set to add 140MW to the national grid.

Other projects under different stages of implementation include the redevelopment of Gogo Power Plant in Migori County which is aimed at increasing the current installed capacity from 2MW to 10MW, raising Masinga Dam Spillway by an additional 1.5 metres to increase is storage and power generation capacity, a feasibility study to determine the potential of Wind Power in Marsabit and the utilization of natural gas to increase baseload capacity, supplement geothermal energy and reduce the cost of power associated with diesel generation.

The MD also highlighted the company’s diversification agenda, saying KenGen is focusing on non-energy generation revenue sources including drilling, consultancy, operations and maintenance services and training by leveraging on its resources, mainly equipment and technical skills.