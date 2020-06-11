×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Glovo eyes Eldoret and Kisumu

By Moses Omusolo | November 21st 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

On-demand delivery company Glovo has announced plans to expand to Eldoret and Kisumu towns by end of the month.

The expansion follows Glovo’s launch in Uganda in October, with its footprint now in five African countries.

Read More

Glovo Kenya general manager Priscilla Muhiu said the launch will bring its demand services closer to potential clients.?

With origins in Barcelona, Glovo operates in over 650 cities in 23 countries across Eastern Europe, Middle East, Latin America and sub-Saharan Africa. 

Related Topics
Glovo Kisumu Eldoret
Share this story
Previous article
Stocks dip as US stops stimulus
Next article
Tottenham face title test, wounded Liverpool host leaders Leicester

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Kisumu seeks to ban burying dead at home
Kisumu seeks to ban burying dead at home

LATEST STORIES

Top US Coronavirus official issues Thanksgiving appeal as pandemic worsens
Top US Coronavirus official issues Thanksgiving appeal as pandemic worsens

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

4 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

9 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

12 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

12 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Life slowly returning to normal in Old Town

Life slowly returning to normal in Old Town
Patrick Beja 1 hour ago
Fashion, documents to language: Why Kenya is facing an identity crisis

Fashion, documents to language: Why Kenya is facing an identity crisis
Amos Kareithi 1 hour ago
The long political and controversial journey of Kipande and now Huduma Namba card

The long political and controversial journey of Kipande and now Huduma Namba card
Amos Kareithi 1 hour ago
The man who has cheated death three times in L.Victoria

The man who has cheated death three times in L.Victoria
Harold Odhiambo 10 hours ago

Read More

Court order brings SportPesa back to the market

Business

Court order brings SportPesa back to the market

Court order brings SportPesa back to the market

Finlay to sack 719 employees

Business

Finlay to sack 719 employees

Finlay to sack 719 employees

As new debt crisis looms, Africa needs more than world is offering

Business

As new debt crisis looms, Africa needs more than world is offering

As new debt crisis looms, Africa needs more than world is offering

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.