Glovo eyes Eldoret and Kisumu

On-demand delivery company Glovo has announced plans to expand to Eldoret and Kisumu towns by end of the month.

The expansion follows Glovo’s launch in Uganda in October, with its footprint now in five African countries.

Read More

Glovo Kenya general manager Priscilla Muhiu said the launch will bring its demand services closer to potential clients.?

With origins in Barcelona, Glovo operates in over 650 cities in 23 countries across Eastern Europe, Middle East, Latin America and sub-Saharan Africa.