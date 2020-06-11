×
Kenha lays plans for constructing Rironi-Mau Summit road

By Macharia Kamau | November 21st 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) is gearing up for construction of the Sh168 billion Rironi-Mau Summit road. [Courtesy]

The Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) is gearing up for construction of the Sh168 billion Rironi-Mau Summit road.

This week, the State agency started searching for a firm to audit construction works during the project development phase, and eventually certify its completion.

The consultant is expected to review plans by the contractor, inspect and monitor progress of construction works and eventually conduct tests on the road before declaring it fit for use.

“Kenha, jointly with Rift Valley Highway Ltd, concessionaire of the Nairobi-Nakuru Mau Summit PPP Project, hereby invite sealed applications from competent local and international firms or consortia to pre-qualify and bid for the selection of an independent expert for the project,” said the notice Tuesday. 

The road, which is the first major transport infrastructure project being undertaken through public-private partnership, will be constructed by Rift Valley Highway, a special purpose vehicle formed by a consortium led by French firm Vinci Highways SA.

The company will design, finance and build the highway. It will thereafter operate and maintain the road for 26 years, during which it will earn fees paid by motorists to use the road so as to recoup its Sh168 billion investment.

“Kenha will pay for services rendered by the project company on the project road through quarterly services availability payments from the start of the operations period until the end of the contract period,” said the roads agency.

“The quarterly service availability payments shall be funded from toll collected and aggregated in the National Toll Fund.”

The project will entail the widening of the 175-kilometre section between Rironi and Mau Summit into a four-lane dual carriageway. 

