×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Will Kenya’s real heroes and heroines please stand up?

By XN Iraki | October 20th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

President Uhuru Kenyatta awards the Elder of the Golden Heart (EGH) medal Eliud Kipchoge during the 2019 Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Mama Ngina Waterfront Park, Mombasa County.

It has been 75 years since the end of World War II.

As we mark this year’s Mashujaa Day (Heroes’ Day), it should not be lost on us Kenyans’ contribution to WWII and other wars, which in my opinion is understated.

Many families had their sons conscripted to fight for the British Empire in North Africa, Myanmar and our neighbouring countries. 

They may not have brought medals home, but they are heroes in their own right. 

The few I have met are buried in nondescript places without military honours, with only a few making it to well-tended Commonwealth cemeteries. 

Read More

What of those who never returned? Do we remember them? Do we honour them? I found several Kenyans buried in Burma (Myanmar) at Taukkyan War Cemetery in Yangon.

They include Kipsano Lagat, Mutua Matiku, Mwera Nzuki, M’thirare Kimbui, Kingori Kamwaro, Kirenge Chacha, Kimengich Terer, Odero Odinga, among others. Curiously, their next of the kin is not given. Where are their families?  I have some personal links to WWII; one of my uncles fought in Burma. The other in Tanzania and Uganda. In a curious twist of events, the Burma war veteran was detained by the same empire he fought for.

Remote parts of the country were popular with detention centres from Manyani to Lodwar. 

All over the world, elaborate ceremonies were held to mark the end of WWII. We did not. Do we underestimate our role in this great war or we had more pressing issues?  Other heroes fought in the Mau Mau resistance and Somali. Peacekeepers have done their job in Sierra Leone, Sudan and other parts of the world.

Why do we fail to celebrate such events, yet at a personal level, celebrations have become the norm from birthdays to baby showers?

Are national celebrations not one of the glues that hold a nation together, reminding us of national achievement and dreams? 

In recognition of heroes who have fought in various battlefronts, we need a veteran’s department. And where is the national cemetery where heroes can rest in peace

The war veterans rank at the top of the list of heroes because of the danger and valour that come with such sacrifices. But does that mean there are no heroes when there is peace?  In the olden days, the road to heroism was often paved in blood.

It does not matter which part of the world you look at. What other heroes deserve our praise and recognition on this day? 

Economic heroes rank high too. They spawn enterprises by combining the factors of production to ensure citizens can earn a living. Only 17 per cent of Kenyans are formerly employed. The real heroes are slowly getting the recognition they deserve, but they are subdued by fake heroes, the corrupt who sow where they never sowed. In the past when land was plenty and population low, economic heroism was underrated. Hereditary heroes were common in the past; we still have echoes through dynasties.

Most of them held political power intertwined with economic power. Through mechanisms like initial public offers, we can ensure wealth and power are transferred to those who can safeguard it.

Self-made heroes

Hereditary heroes run the risk of running down institutions because they lack down-to-earth appreciation of issues. 

One of the most popular classes of heroes is the self-made heroes. They get political or economic recognition because of sheer hard work, pulling themselves up by the bootstraps.

Unfortunately, few people have the patience to go the whole hog to become self-made heroes. Crises like childhood deprivation or economic crisis, social-economic displacement give us such heroes. This is why immigrants make great economic and political heroes. 

How do we prepare future heroes? It is paradoxically by using past heroes as benchmarks, which reduces our chances of becoming heroes. Think of trying to become a political hero in South Africa in the shadow of Mandela or an economic hero in the US in comparison to Bill Gates and Rockefeller. 

The current generation fears the old crop of heroes could make them irrelevant; luckily, it controls the narrative on heroism or even defines who is a hero, more like a job advert with someone in mind.  

Mentorship is one route to heroism, but it can be problematic; how do you get out of the shadow of your mentor and become your own hero?  

In the past, we exposed the young men and women to situations that tested them like rites of passage. Some countries demand military service; some could say exams breed stressed heroes. 

We can’t forget the fake heroes, who lay claim to achievements that never were. Hoarding heroism is also possible through dictatorship, bad laws and regulations. 

Luckily, heroism obeys the laws of economics. Its market is efficient.  Time brings out new heroes or diminishes the stature of the old ones.

Is this why we fear past heroes and have never found Dedan Kimathi’s grave? The role of time in determining heroism is aptly captured by a Central Kenya proverb -   “gûtiri irumaga imera igîrî” (you can’t be a hero twice).  

As we celebrate this year’s Mashujaa Day, let’s remember that a county that respects and venerates its heroes prospers. Heroism if well packaged can be a great catalyst of social-economic progress. 

- The writer is an associate professor at the University of Nairobi

Related Topics
Mashujaa Day President Uhuru Kenyatta
Share this story
Previous article
Women leaders demand 50:50 sharing of posts
Next article
Gusiiland basks in glory as Kenya celebrates its heroes and heroines

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Gusiiland basks in glory as Kenya celebrates its heroes and heroines
Gusiiland basks in glory as Kenya celebrates its heroes and heroines

LATEST STORIES

BBI is make or break for Raila, Ruto
BBI is make or break for Raila, Ruto

CHECKPOINT

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

4 hours ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds

1 day ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

12 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

13 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

THE STANDARD INSIDER

It’s tough life for teachers with no regular salary

It’s tough life for teachers with no regular salary

Kirsten Kanja 7 minutes ago
Ambulance drivers: Heroes who keep the wheels of life moving

Ambulance drivers: Heroes who keep the wheels of life moving
Mercy Adhiambo 7 minutes ago
More women seeking abortion, contraceptives during lockdown

More women seeking abortion, contraceptives during lockdown
Gatonye Gathura 14 hours ago
When some body parts will not stop growing

When some body parts will not stop growing
Yvonne Kawira 15 hours ago

Read More

Centum boss on defying virus odds to post record profits

Financial Standard

Centum boss on defying virus odds to post record profits

Centum boss on defying virus odds to post record profits

Those writing Posta’s obituary are dead wrong, says postmaster general

Financial Standard

Those writing Posta’s obituary are dead wrong, says postmaster general

Those writing Posta’s obituary are dead wrong, says postmaster general

How SMEs can play key role in combating economic inequality

Financial Standard

How SMEs can play key role in combating economic inequality

How SMEs can play key role in combating economic inequality

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.