×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Deloitte to shut four UK offices as COVID-19 entrenches remote working

By Reuters | October 18th 2020 at 11:37:05 GMT +0300

Global accounting and consulting firm Deloitte will close four of its 50 British offices as it reviews its real estate portfolio in the coronavirus pandemic, but will retain the staff on work-from-home contracts, it said on Saturday.

COVID-19 has changed working life for millions of people around the world, many of whom have switched from offices to working from home - reducing demand for office space and prompting companies to opt out of renewing leases.

Deloitte said it would shut its offices in Gatwick, Liverpool, Nottingham and Southampton, where about 500 people work.

“COVID-19 has fast-tracked our future of work programme, leading us to review our real estate portfolio,” Stephen Griggs, Deloitte’s UK managing partner, said in an emailed statement.

He said all staff based at the four locations slated for closure would continue to be employed by Deloitte under permanent work-from-home contracts.

Read More

Covid 19 Time Series

 

“Any proposed change is to our ‘bricks and mortar’, not our presence in these regions”, he said.

The Financial Times newspaper first reported on the closures.

In April, Deloitte said it would be cutting pay for partners at its British businesses by 20 per cent to protect jobs during the coronavirus crisis.

Related Topics
Deloitte Covid-19 Working From Home
Share this story
Previous article
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds
Next article
Man who slit wife’s throat arrested in Kirinyaga

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Why a second wave is inevitable
Why a second wave is inevitable

LATEST STORIES

BBI reggae loading as Ruto draws line
BBI reggae loading as Ruto draws line

CHECKPOINT

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds

2 hours ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

11 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

12 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

19 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Western Kenya was the original home to most local cash crops

Western Kenya was the original home to most local cash crops
Bethuel Oduo 1 hour ago
The seven deadly sins and your money

The seven deadly sins and your money
Pauline Muindi 1 hour ago
Cheat sheet: To leave or to stay, that’s the issue

Cheat sheet: To leave or to stay, that’s the issue
Brian Guserwa 3 hours ago
Stereotypes couldn't hold me down

Stereotypes couldn't hold me down
Peter Muiruri 3 hours ago

Read More

TransCentury gets more time to release results

Money & Careers

TransCentury gets more time to release results

TransCentury gets more time to release results

Kenya aviation boss to head global committee

Money & Careers

Kenya aviation boss to head global committee

Kenya aviation boss to head global committee

Dr Ocharo: It took hard work to get to the top

Money & Careers

Dr Ocharo: It took hard work to get to the top

Dr Ocharo: It took hard work to get to the top

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.