×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Ailing sugar firms face flood of cheap imports

By Jacob Ng'etich | October 17th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Sugarcane transporter driving to Chemelil Milling Factory. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Kenya is yet to put a request to the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) for an extension of a sugar import moratorium ahead of expiry of the safeguards.

The country got a 12-month extension last year and that will end in February 2021, sounding the death knell for many local sugar millers that are already in crisis.

While giving the extension, the eighth since Kenya sought protection for its industry, Comesa directed the government to accelerate the sale of its sugar factories so as to have them run competitively.

Failure by Kenya to seek an extension is likely to see cheap sugar from the region flood the local market.

Last year, Kenya’s sugar production stood at about 440,000 tonnes against a consumption of about 1.1 million tonnes, meaning that the country has a deficit.

Read More

Using the safeguards, Kenya – simply because it cannot compete with other Comesa states on duty-free terms – has limited imports from the countries to a maximum of 350,000 tonnes every year.

If the moratorium is not sought, Comesa members will be free to export to Kenya sugar that could cost 40 per cent less than what is on the shelves.

While seeking the extension, Kenya said it was already in the process of privatising State-owned millers, adopting a cane-pricing formula and implementing an energy policy to facilitate co-generation of electricity and ethanol production.

Agriculture Principal Secretary Hamadi Boga told Weekend Business that there was progress in the process, but blamed court cases for halting the leasing of the public factories.

“We have made progress in some areas in the sector but the challenge in the leasing of the five State-owned sugar mills are court cases that have frustrated it. We have six cases now and we can’t move,” he said.

Last week, the High Court in Eldoret suspended the government’s plan to lease out three of the mills pending a determination of a case filed by 50 farmers.

“Pending hearing and determination of the application inter-parties, the respondent should not lease the three State-owned sugar mills, namely Chemelil Sugar company, Muhoroni Sugar and Miwani Sugar as alluded to in the Gazette Notice no 5473 of 2020 and 6437 of 2020,” read the ruling by Justice S M Githinji.

The farmers alleged contravention of the Constitution in the appointment of members of the interim management committee on the leasing of the mills. Twenty-nine companies expressed interest in leasing the mills after bids closed on August 3, 2020.

Related Topics
Comesa Sugar Firms
Share this story
Previous article
Soldier accused of killing boy, 15, to remain in detention for a week
Next article
Engage youth and rethink job creation model

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Unity critical for Comesa in bid to recover post-coronavirus
Unity critical for Comesa in bid to recover post-coronavirus

LATEST STORIES

School tests timetable out as Knec warns cheats
School tests timetable out as Knec warns cheats

CHECKPOINT

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

9 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

10 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

18 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto
Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

21 days ago

Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Hope as clouds over economic growth scatter

Hope as clouds over economic growth scatter
Macharia Kamau 19 minutes ago
Two men who are keeping Samburu teenage mothers in school

Two men who are keeping Samburu teenage mothers in school
Caroline Njoroge 10 hours ago
Woman abandons her two children over fears of a Cancer ‘curse’

Woman abandons her two children over fears of a Cancer ‘curse’
Daniel Chege 10 hours ago
How gang uses dating site to lure, rob gays

How gang uses dating site to lure, rob gays
Kamore Maina 16 hours ago

Read More

Treasury moves to reform pensions

Business

Treasury moves to reform pensions

Treasury moves to reform pensions

Acute hunger ravages East Africa

Business

Acute hunger ravages East Africa

Acute hunger ravages East Africa

Agriculture firm appoints new MD

Business

Agriculture firm appoints new MD

Agriculture firm appoints new MD

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.