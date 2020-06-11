×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Judge stops Nema from closing Mara luxury camp

By Robert Kiplagat | September 24th 2020 at 03:00:00 GMT +0300

The High Court in Narok has stopped the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) from closing a luxury camp.

Mara Ngenche Safari Camp came under the spotlight a fortnight ago after its staff were filmed by a tourist chasing away wildebeests migrating across River Mara.

In the order filed on September 10, the camp’s lawyer Abdullahi Mohammed also made application to compel the Narok County Government to review the terms of a 33-year lease.

The camp also wants three respondents – Tourist Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala, Narok County Government and Nema – to withdraw offending tweets or posts from their respective social media handles and apologise.

Quashed directives

Narok Environment and Lands Court judge Mohammed Kullow ordered the camp be allowed to continue operating and quashed directives issued by Nema on September 17, 2020, to shut down the facility.

He directed the applicant to file and serve the substantive motion within 21 days. The respondents have been directed to file their response within 21 days thereafter.

Nema and management of Mara Ngenche Camp had been directed to maintain the status quo for 28 days which shall elapse on October 22 but the former went against the directive and ordered the latter closed.

According to court papers, the camp is operating on a 33-year land lease which was issued by the Ministry of Lands on November 25, 2011. This is according to a letter issued by the defunct Narok County Council indicating that the lease had been granted subject to the approval of the Ministry of Local Government.

Last Thursday, Nema closed the camp for allegedly blocking the migration of wildebeest trying to cross the river in the Masai Mara park.

Nema chairman John Konchellah said the camp will immediately close all operations until a full environmental impact assessment study is done to determine the suitability of the camp at the confluence of the Talek and Mara rivers.

On September 8, Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala and Narok Governor Samuel Tunai discussed the Mara Ngenche Safari Camp built beside the Mara River.

Mr Balala said the camp was blocking the wildebeest crossing.

“It’s very disturbing and we expect the governor to have the camp removed,” he said.

The case will be mentioned on October 22 for directions.

Related Topics
Nema Mara Ngenche Safari Camp River Mara
Share this story
Previous article
Strict protocols await re-opening of schools
Next article
Guards at Pumwani Maternity Hospital suspended

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Guards at Pumwani Maternity Hospital suspended
Guards at Pumwani Maternity Hospital suspended

LATEST STORIES

Did Maraga hand Uhuru BBI sword?
Did Maraga hand Uhuru BBI sword?

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why many won’t shed tears if MPs are sacked

Why many won’t shed tears if MPs are sacked
Mohamed Guleid 24 minutes ago
CJ ignores critics to play by the book

CJ ignores critics to play by the book

Daniel Wesangula 7 hours ago
Starting a business? Do not copy others

Starting a business? Do not copy others
Meresia Aloo 19 hours ago
How the paint brush earns artist a living

How the paint brush earns artist a living
Meresia Aloo 20 hours ago

Read More

Kenya primed for Sh325m Google recovery kitty

Business News

Kenya primed for Sh325m Google recovery kitty

Kenya primed for Sh325m Google recovery kitty

No party for tea farmers for third year

Business News

No party for tea farmers for third year

No party for tea farmers for third year

Coronavirus has stalled 20 years of progress, report shows

Business News

Coronavirus has stalled 20 years of progress, report shows

Coronavirus has stalled 20 years of progress, report shows

Banks take Sh16b profit hit in five months as virus bites

Business News

Banks take Sh16b profit hit in five months as virus bites

Banks take Sh16b profit hit in five months as virus bites

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.