';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

MPESA services restored, Safaricom says

By Japheth Ogila | July 19th 2020 at 12:47:44 GMT +0300

Safaricom MPESA services have been restored after hours-long maintenance routine, the telecommunication company has said.

In a short statement shared on its social media pages on Sunday afternoon, Safaricom announced the restoration of the services and apologised for the hitches caused to the subscribers during the disruption of the mobile money transactions.

On Friday, July 17, the company warned clients of impending services described as routine processes to keep the platform transformative and top-notch.

“…we regularly undertake enhancements and maintenance of our systems from time to time,” Safaricom partially noted on its statement on Friday.

SEE ALSO: Teen drafts law to compel children to care for parents

“In this regard, our MPESA services shall be undergoing planned maintenance on the night of Saturday, July 18, 2020, starting from 2200hrs to Sunday, July 19 1000hrs. During the maintenance, all MPESA services including airtime purchase shall be temporarily unavailable.”

On Saturday, companies embracing mobile money transactions in their services like Kenya Power sent mobile phone messages to their clients urging them to pay the bills before the MPESA service maintenance.

Related Topics
MPESA service Safaricom Maintenance
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Get ready for virtual Lewa marathon today
Get ready for virtual Lewa marathon today

LATEST STORIES

Veteran journalist passes on
Veteran journalist passes on

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Gloomy year ahead under Covid-19 cloud

Gloomy year ahead under Covid-19 cloud
The man with nine lives

The man with nine lives
The fall of powerful mayor who now lives on handouts

The fall of powerful mayor who now lives on handouts
Ghosts of former Luhya MPs haunt their successors

Ghosts of former Luhya MPs haunt their successors

Read More

Workers pile up loans, raid life savings to stay afloat

Business News

Workers pile up loans, raid life savings to stay afloat

Workers pile up loans, raid life savings to stay afloat
Hope for State firms as auditor general promises to clear backlog

Business News

Hope for State firms as auditor general promises to clear backlog

Hope for State firms as auditor general promises to clear backlog
Why Sh1.7b oil jetty continues to sit idle

Business News

Why Sh1.7b oil jetty continues to sit idle

Why Sh1.7b oil jetty continues to sit idle
Daimler to stop building sedans in the US after second-quarter loss

Business News

Daimler to stop building sedans in the US after second-quarter loss

Daimler to stop building sedans in the US after second-quarter loss
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.