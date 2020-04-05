MPESA services restored, Safaricom says

Safaricom MPESA services have been restored after hours-long maintenance routine, the telecommunication company has said. In a short statement shared on its social media pages on Sunday afternoon, Safaricom announced the restoration of the services and apologised for the hitches caused to the subscribers during the disruption of the mobile money transactions. On Friday, July 17, the company warned clients of impending services described as routine processes to keep the platform transformative and top-notch. “…we regularly undertake enhancements and maintenance of our systems from time to time,” Safaricom partially noted on its statement on Friday.

“In this regard, our MPESA services shall be undergoing planned maintenance on the night of Saturday, July 18, 2020, starting from 2200hrs to Sunday, July 19 1000hrs. During the maintenance, all MPESA services including airtime purchase shall be temporarily unavailable.” On Saturday, companies embracing mobile money transactions in their services like Kenya Power sent mobile phone messages to their clients urging them to pay the bills before the MPESA service maintenance.