';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Potato farmers count losses

By Mercy Kahenda | July 15th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Potato farmers in Nakuru are counting losses following low prices of the commodity amid high production costs.

Output was high due to ample rains, but farmers are now struggling to find markets, partly due to the impact of Covid-19. 

Regina Wanjiru, a farmer in Mau Narok, said they are forced to sell the produce to brokers at low prices. A 110-kilogramme bag is selling at between Sh1,700 and Sh2,000 despite their expectations of about Sh3,000.

SEE ALSO: Nigerian virus hunters run hard race against Covid-19’s spread

“Previously, I could supply 50 bags of potatoes to markets in Eldoret, but after the Covid-19 pandemic, I have nowhere to sell the produce,” said Ms Wanjiru. “To avoid total losses, I sell a bag as low as Sh800.”

Mugoko Juma’s crop on a 35-acre farm is ready for harvest, but he is not sure if he should wait until he gets better market.

The farmer expects to harvest about 80 bags of 50 kilogrammes per acre.

Juma, who has been farming for the past eight years, was expecting to sell each bag at not less than Sh2,400.

During planting in March, a 50-kilogramme bag of fertiliser was selling at between Sh2,800 and Sh3,000 depending on variety.

SEE ALSO: Losing your sense of taste or smell could be a sign of Covid-19 experts warn

“A bag of 75 kilos (of potatoes) is fetching as low as Sh1,500 at a time we expected it to be selling at about Sh2,500. This is a big loss because we need to harvest and replant,” said Juma.

Areas, where potato is grown in bulk in Nakuru County, include Mau Narok, Kuresoi North, Kuresoi South, Njoro and Molo.

Chief Officer of Agriculture Joel Kibet asked farmers to establish groups to help them get markets with better prices.

He said through groups, they can also venture into value addition to cut losses.

Related Topics
Potato farmers Nakuru Potato farming Covid-19
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Ensure the poor have access to basic needs
Ensure the poor have access to basic needs

LATEST STORIES

EACC arrests former KPC employees over Sh30m scandal
EACC arrests former KPC employees over Sh30m scandal

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Let’s face the truth of living a lie on graft war

Let’s face the truth of living a lie on graft war
My Sh50 startup journey

My Sh50 startup journey
I struck gold after 15 failed businesses

I struck gold after 15 failed businesses
Money rules you can bend and still win

Money rules you can bend and still win

Read More

Busy airspace as domestic flights resume in Kenya

Business News

Busy airspace as domestic flights resume in Kenya

Busy airspace as domestic flights resume in Kenya
New tech to boost maize yields and sustainability in western Kenya

Business News

New tech to boost maize yields and sustainability in western Kenya

New tech to boost maize yields and sustainability in western Kenya
Pain for motorists as fuel prices shoot up

Business News

Pain for motorists as fuel prices shoot up

Pain for motorists as fuel prices shoot up
South Africa's economy to shrink 6.9 per cent in 2020

Business News

South Africa's economy to shrink 6.9 per cent in 2020

South Africa's economy to shrink 6.9 per cent in 2020 - S&P Global Ratings
Feedback