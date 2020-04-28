Kagwe issues new set of regulations for hotels to open

Eateries and restaurants, which wish to re-open for business, will now operate from 5am to 4pm following detailed guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health. The new rules require all eateries to only recall staff whose Covid-19 tests have returned negative result. The staff vitals, which include temperatures, and those of customers should also be recorded daily. “Any staff member or reveller with temperature above 37.5 degrees shall not be allowed entry into the premises and the premises shall immediately notify the Ministry of Health through the toll free number 719 for guidance,” said Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

Kagwe said the temperatures should be taken by contact free thermometer. The CS said all the establishments should also ensure they provide clean running water and soap for handwashing at the entrance and exit. Hand sanitisers are also allowed. However, buffet servings, salads or customers picking their own food from the counters have been banned. This, the CS said, is aimed at minimising contact.

“Restaurants must also limit the number of diners or customers to four people for every 10 square metres space,” Kagwe said. “Tables in the dining areas must be spaced 1.5 metres apart or seat customer groups be at least 1.5 metres apart.”

Whether guests sit while facing each other or facing either direction, the distance between them should be at least one metre apart. The physical distancing should also be observed in the kitchen where the distance from one staff to the other must be three feet. While these guidelines allow for customers to be served alcohol, Kagwe said this is not a permit for bars and clubs to reopen. “Alcohol shall only be sold with a meal in the restaurant and only be served to customers waiting to be served a meal, during a meal or 30 minutes after the meal has ended,” he said. Kagwe said restaurants should generally ensure safety and quality of food, and rinse and sanitise food contact surfaces, disinfect floors and counters. These guidelines, the CS said, follow the announcement by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday to reopen businesses even as he extended the curfew period for another 21 days. Kagwe said though the country is registering good results in the fight against the virus, numbers of positive cases continue to increase. The death toll is still at 14.

“In the same period, however, we have confirmed eight new case of coronavirus in the country, bringing the total number of cases to 363,” he said. The eight new cases are from Mombasa (four), Nairobi (three), and one from Kwale. The individuals are aged between 13 and 65, and all are Kenyans. “Five cases were picked by our surveillance team, while three are from the mandatory quarantine facilities,” he said. As at yesterday, there were 235 Corona patients across isolation facilities in the country.

