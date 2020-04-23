Sugarcane millers and farmers protest illegal imports
Mr Wamang'oli urged AFFA to protect local farmers and millers from the adverse effects of the unlicensed cheap imports. The authority is mandated to ensure that the country imports sugar which is commensurate with the deficit. Wamang'oli regretted that cartels have taken advantage of the porous border to flood the country with illegal sugar imports.
They said the illegal trade was akin to paying Ugandan farmers and further impoverishing local growers who are already facing numerous challenges afflicting the sugar industry. The stakeholders noted that the sugar imports are in Bungoma, Mukenya, Masbrago, New Adatia, Kiminini, Kitale, Charangani and Jaralam. Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati, who is a member of the Sugar taskforce, warned that opening the sugar importation window could cause prices of the commodity to fall to unprecedented levels. Mr Wangamati urged Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya to intervene and cushion farmers from incurring losses. At the same time, Kenya National Alliance of Sugarcane Farmers Chairman Saulo Busolo said the irregular imports were hurting the troubled sugar sector. He urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to consider giving a stimulus package to the industry to boost production.
[email protected]
