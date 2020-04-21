Vandals destroy high-voltage underground cable in Nairobi [Photos]

Police have arrested a man who vandalising high-voltage underground cables in Lang’ata, Nairobi.“Power supply in parts of Nairobi was interrupted early this (Monday) morning after a section of high-voltage underground cable that provides electricity to the City Centre and its environs was vandalised last night. The critical power cable (220kv), which evacuates bulk power supply from Embakasi Substation to the City Centre was vandalised near Langáta Estate,” said Kenya Power. The man was caught after police received a tip off on the vandalism on. Two of his colleagues managed to escape. Five pieces of Earth cables - about ten meters long, an adjustable spanner and hacksaw were recovered. Gloves and overalls were also found at the scene.Nothing was reported stolen but there was extensive damage. “Areas affected by the service disruption include parts of the Central Business District, Gikomba, Lavington, Upper Hill, Kileleshwa, Muthurwa, Kilimani and sections of Waiyaki Way, Industrial Area, Jogoo Road and Likoni Road,” said Kenya Power."The company has managed to restore power to most areas using alternative lines but electricity supply remains unstable due to capacity challenges," said the utility's General Manager, Network Management, Eng. Charles Mwaura.

The accused is being processed for court.

