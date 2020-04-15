How I tripled my business in a year
As a business grows so do new challenges crop up. What emerging challenges are you facing? Since my team is also growing, leading a big number of employees is a challenge because I must ensure everyone is doing his or her job as expected. I started with two employees and now I have 17. I deal with this challenge by choosing leaders amongst my employees. That way I don't handle every minor issue. Handling many clients in one place at the same time is another challenge, because I must ensure that amidst all that, the business is running smoothly and is well organised. What business mistakes did you make when you started out? Hiring friends as employees. This came with a lot of costs since most of them didn't take me seriously, especially when I was advising them on how to handle clients and how they should behave at work. Some friends joke a lot and I didn't want jokers in my business since I invested a lot in it. Though I still care about my friends, it's better to hire a professional stranger because for them it's all about work. When hiring staff, I look for discipline. Since I train most of my employees, I expect them to be very disciplined because if I wasn't disciplined myself, I wouldn't have gotten this far. Good communication skills is also key for me. If you have a bad attitude towards my clients, we may not be able to work together because It's how you handle and talk to clients that keeps them coming back, on top of the good services you're giving them. What do you know now that you wish you knew then? Being a service provider, how I handle my clients is what keeps them coming back. In other words, my clients are my bosses. Back in the day I used to think that I'm the one helping my clients with the services I offer. Ever since I discovered that the client is the boss, I started caring about how they feel and made sure they leave my place happy by giving them the best services. What's the best business advice you've ever received? Listen to your customers while you still have the chance. I've received a lot of good advice but the one that I consider the best is, "As long as people are complaining, they still want to do business with you. When they stop complaining that's when you need to worry." The best advice I'd give working professionals who want to start their own business is hang in there as you're saving up for whatever business you want to start and finally when you have enough capital, you can make your dreams come true. How is the Covid-19 crisis affecting your business? It has greatly affected me since my place gathers clients from different places and countries. I take in few appointments to emphasise social distancing and I'm taking all possible precautions to keep my employees and clients safe.
