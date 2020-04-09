Central Bank takes action against Absa Bank over forex transactions
SEE ALSO: Why Central Bank is right on value of the shilling, not IMFThe Central Bank has temporarily stopped Absa Bank from acting as an authorized foreign exchange dealer from Thursday April 9 to Wednesday April 15, 2020. However, all committed transactions as at April 8, 2020, can be settled. Additionally, the regulator has asked Absa Bank to put in measures that will ensure all necessary documents are provided during foreign exchange transactions and that Anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism rules are adhered to. The bank faces challenges barely two months after it officially changed its name to Absa Bank Kenya PLC; a year and a half after Absa Group bought a controlling stake at the bank’s parent company Barclays Africa, prompting the name change.
