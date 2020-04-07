West will not save us from pandemic
Pushed to periphery Before the outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan, eastern China, last December, leaders in Beijing were behaving much the same way as those in Tokyo did in the 1980s when there were widespread predictions that Japan's economy would soon overtake that of the US. The relationship between Europe and America was also deteriorating fast, with France and Germany signalling their intention to break away from what they considered an overbearing US tendency.
Given these developments, analysts are sceptical there can be any real international cooperation between these leaders until these differences are ironed out. Inevitably, these developments have pushed the interests of countries like Kenya into the periphery of international concerns.
To its credit, Kenya appears to understand that it can expect little help from outside at this time and is stepping up efforts to tackle the pandemic. This is reflected in President Uhuru Kenyatta's recent order to the National Treasury to set up a Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund.
