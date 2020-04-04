Events organizers and suppliers hard hit by the Coronavirus scare

The Easter season is here with us but is like no other. At this time, events organisers normally make a kill from religious functions as well as weddings after a dry first quarter.This time however, things are different as their business has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.Agony and uncertainty faces deejays, commercial Masters of Ceremony, tents’ providers, photographers, decorators and videographers who had received down payment for their services as most weddings and social events have been cancelled or postponed. Pauline Wairimu, who was looking forward to her bride price negotiation ceremony had paid some of the vendors almost half their prices. “My husband and I have been forced to postpone the ceremony because of coronavirus,” said Pauline. Mark George, an events organiser who supplies sound equipment for weddings and other social functions said he would have been had been engaged in April after being contracted to offer his services at various weddings. “I had received deposits for all these weddings which have been cancelled. I have been thrown into a disarray,” he said.

“Even if the weddings are rescheduled to say, May, they will have affected the month’s events. It is a total loss.”Peter Kimani, whose wedding was to be held today, is crestfallen. “My church has said no to all events including church services till this situation is over. I had spent three months planning my wedding,” he said.

