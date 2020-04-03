3D-printed masks, meals sent to front-line coronavirus medics
"Every hospital needs about 40,000 pieces of PPE," Koong said. "That means not only face shields but tied-back suits, masks, goggles, shoe covers and gloves." Another group, Just Serving, is preparing meals to be delivered to front-line staff working overtime in hospitals and clinics.
"We found out they have an issue with getting meals, in fact many of them were just living off coffee, so it's just our way of giving back to them for what they have done for us," said Venothan Vimalanathan, who initiated the project. At least 80 Malaysian health workers have been infected by the virus, the health ministry has said.
Malaysia has imposed a month-long restriction on travel and movement that will end on April 14. The World Health Organization has warned that medical workers are dangerously ill-equipped to fight the virus, with many also facing the huge pressure of living under lockdown.
