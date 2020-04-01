Treasury floats Sh60 billion bond
Other issues attract an income tax of 10 per cent. Investors will be required to put in a minimum investment of Sh100,000 by April 7, with the auction taking place on April 8. The bond will up Kenya's debt amid sustainability concerns. By the end of the current financial year, Treasury expects to borrow Sh300 billion from the domestic market for budgetary support including development. Domestic debt stood at Sh3.046 trillion as of March this year, accounting for about 50 per cent of Kenya's total public debt at Sh6 trillion as of December 2019. The State has in the recent past found it difficult to raise money through Treasury Bills and Bonds owing to under-subscription with Treasury experiencing difficulties borrowing money to retire maturing loans.
