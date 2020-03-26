EPRA warns traders against hiking gas prices

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has warned traders against hiking gas prices following reports that some dealers are arbitrarily increasing the prices at retail points.“EPRA requires all Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) traders to behave responsibly and not to exploit consumers by hiking LPG prices in the wake of Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country,” said the Authority. EPRA also ordered the traders to issue receipts for all LPG transactions, clearly indicating the name, address and telephone number of the retailer; as well as the name and telephone number of the consumer. “Accordingly, and in order to ensure transparency in retail prices of LPG, traders are required to issue receipts for all LPG transactions in compliance with Regulation 19(7) of the Petroleum (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Regulations of 2019,” said EPRA.

Other details to be included in the receipt are the date of the transaction, the cylinder brand, the serial number of the cylinder, the net weight of the cylinder in Kilograms, th unit price and total price of the LPG sold. The Authority further emphasised that strict health guidelines as advised by the Ministry of Health should be employed during all transactions. "Handling of cylinders and issuance of receipts by LPG retailers should follow the strict guidelines given by the Ministry of Health as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said EPRA.

Consumers have been encouraged to immediately report any cases of price hikes or non-compliance with EPRA guidelines. Traders who don’t comply risk losing their licences.

"EPRA shall not hesitate to take stern action including revocation of licenses for traders who will not adhere to these guidelines," said the Authority.

