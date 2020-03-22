Kenya central bank sells dollars after shilling slides to near-record low
SEE ALSO :Kenya shilling, Zambia kwacha strengthening“There is a lack of inflows, everybody is holding back onto their dollars,” a second senior currency trader from a commercial bank said. The currency of East Africa’s biggest economy tumbled to a four and a half year low in Thursday’s session as turmoil in global financial markets spilled over into frontier economies. The lockdowns in Europe, which is Kenya’s biggest export markets for produce like flowers and a top source of tourists, are expected to curb its hard currency earnings temporarily.
Last Friday, Kenya confirmed its first case of the coronavirus, causing the shilling to weaken. The cases have since jumped to seven. The government has closed down schools indefinitely, restricted large public gatherings and limited entry into Kenya for people from countries with high cases of the virus.
SEE ALSO :Kenyan Shilling firm ahead of holiday seasonThe central bank is due to hold its rate-setting meeting on Monday.
