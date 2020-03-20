Safaricom warns customers to be ready for services disruption on Sunday
"All calls, M-Pesa, internet and data, and sms services shall remain available for the entire duration of maintenance," said Safaricom. The disruption will start from 2 am to 8 am. Safaricom is the largest telecommunication company in the East African region by Kenya has two other networks, which include Airtel and Telkom Kenya. Safaricom made Sh63.4 billion in net profit during the year to March 2019, which was 14.7 per cent higher compared to the previous year.
Among the products that it launched during the year, include Fuliza, its mobile overdraft facility, which has been a runaway success. In the five months between January when it was launched and May, Safaricom had advanced Sh45 billion to different customers.
