Kenya's chance for democratic resurgence that citizens must grab

Every government should enter office knowing that it will leave. This truth becomes difficult to accept once leaders acquire motorcades, security details and audiences whose applause depends on remaining close to power. Gradually, a temporary mandate begins to feel like personal ownership.
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