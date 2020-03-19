Health CS Kagwe and experts share experiences with counterparts in China on Covid-19

On Wednesday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe and experts from the Ministry of Health held a video conference call from Afya House with their counterparts in China to learn from their experiences in managing the response to the COVID-19 outbreak.With videoconference equipment supported by Huawei, this was the first time the Kenyan delegation held a videoconference with the Chinese Ministry of Health and other experts. After the meeting, CS Kagwe said, “Today for the first time, via a video conferencing capacity which we have just installed today, our doctors were able to carry out a video conference with Chinese doctors, the ones who have been handling the disease in Wuhan, we were able today to talk on a one to one not only with the Kenya doctors, but also with about 20 countries. We were in a video conference all of us with 20 African countries.” He further added, “This is an extremely important step in terms of knowledge share and it gave us a tremendous amount of knowledge which we believe will also go a long way to assisting our people.” Stone He, CEO of Huawei Kenya, said, “Huawei is fully committed to supporting Kenya’s response efforts. I am delighted that the equipment was so useful; it is a good example of how technology can help with communications, collaboration and coordination which are a critical part of the response to the threat of COVD-19.”

The delegation in Kenya included more than 10 officials and experts. The purpose was to share information on the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic and discuss the best approaches for prevention and control. Recently in the UK the firms, Executive Director of the Board and President of Huawei's Carrier BG Ryan Ding launched new 5G products and solutions with an aim of building a thriving 5G ecosystem. with the ultra-high bandwidth offered by 5G, people will be able to enjoy immersive AR and VR experiences, allowing them to convey their thoughts and feelings like never before.

