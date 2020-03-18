German tourist vows to stay put in Kenya

A repeat guest, Christina Mischel at Plaza Beach Hotel in Mombasa. She is comfortable to stay in Kenya despite the global outbreak of coronavirus. [Omondi Onyango/Standard]

A German tourist in Mombasa has declared she will not leave Kenya even as western nations rush to evacuate their citizens.Christina Mischel, 60, said despite what had been reported about Covid-19 risks in Kenya, she felt safer at the coast compared to her native Germany. Germany has recorded more than 5,000 infections and 12 deaths. The Standard caught up with Ms Mischel yesterday, and established that she arrived in the country in February. She is staying at the Plaza Beach Hotel in Bamburi. "I feel much safer here than in my home country. If things do not improve in Europe, I will extend my holiday here," she said.

SEE ALSO :Confusion as NTSA denies lifting Modern Coast ban

Tina, as she is fondly called by hotel staff, occupies the same room at the hotel each time she comes for holiday in Mombasa. When the Plaza Beach Hotel opened its doors in 1981, she was among the first guests to check in. Tina said it was the time she fell in love with the country and the hotel.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Read Now »

"I love the ocean view from the room. Before I board a flight from Germany, I call the hotel in advance to book the room," she said. She said she had visited Kenya 70 times. Her home is in the western part of Germany, near the common border with Luxembourg and France.

SEE ALSO :Magenge ya kihalifu Mombasa

With hotel rooms at the coast recording fewer guests by the day, Tina is determined to complete her five month stay in Kenya. "When I was flying here, there were thorough checks right from my home in Germany," she said. "I had to acquire all the necessary health certificates. I was impressed by the thoroughness of health officials in Mombasa when I landed." Two weeks ago Italy pulled out all its 600 nationals from Mombasa and Malindi, as the virus swept across world. Kenya has recorded four infections so far, with about a dozen being secluded for further tests. "We remain optimistic that the pandemic will be controlled soon," Tina said.

SEE ALSO :MARTIAL ARTS : Tong-Il Moo-Do Federation in Soya awards list

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.