German tourist vows to stay put in Kenya
Tina, as she is fondly called by hotel staff, occupies the same room at the hotel each time she comes for holiday in Mombasa. When the Plaza Beach Hotel opened its doors in 1981, she was among the first guests to check in. Tina said it was the time she fell in love with the country and the hotel.
"I love the ocean view from the room. Before I board a flight from Germany, I call the hotel in advance to book the room," she said. She said she had visited Kenya 70 times. Her home is in the western part of Germany, near the common border with Luxembourg and France.
With hotel rooms at the coast recording fewer guests by the day, Tina is determined to complete her five month stay in Kenya. "When I was flying here, there were thorough checks right from my home in Germany," she said. "I had to acquire all the necessary health certificates. I was impressed by the thoroughness of health officials in Mombasa when I landed." Two weeks ago Italy pulled out all its 600 nationals from Mombasa and Malindi, as the virus swept across world. Kenya has recorded four infections so far, with about a dozen being secluded for further tests. "We remain optimistic that the pandemic will be controlled soon," Tina said.
